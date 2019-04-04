DAWN.COM

KP Police training school gets first woman principal

A CorrespondentUpdated April 04, 2019

Shamroaz is daughter of former PPP provincial minister Shamroz Khan.
MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector general of police has posted the first ever woman police officer as principal of the police training school in Mansehra.

Before her fresh posting, Sonia Shamroz Khan had been performing as superintendent of police Abbottabad. Earlier, she also served in Mansehra as assistant superintendent of police.

Ms Shamroz, who belongs to a known political family of Abbottabad and is daughter of former Pakistan Peoples party provincial minister Shamroz Khan, is the first female officer appointed as principal at any police recruitment training school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Two batches of recruits complete training from the police training school each year.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2019

naji
Apr 04, 2019 12:48pm

These cosmetic changes can't change culture, culture of police or behavior. KPK police culture is entirely different from Punjab and Sindh, and unique in the world. Appoint competent people in department, and not for score rating.

AAN
Apr 04, 2019 01:24pm

@naji, How do you know she's not competent?

