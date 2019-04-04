KP Police training school gets first woman principal

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector general of police has posted the first ever woman police officer as principal of the police training school in Mansehra.

Before her fresh posting, Sonia Shamroz Khan had been performing as superintendent of police Abbottabad. Earlier, she also served in Mansehra as assistant superintendent of police.

Ms Shamroz, who belongs to a known political family of Abbottabad and is daughter of former Pakistan Peoples party provincial minister Shamroz Khan, is the first female officer appointed as principal at any police recruitment training school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Two batches of recruits complete training from the police training school each year.

