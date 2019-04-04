Religious scholar hurt in attack on Mufti Taqi Usmani succumbs to injuries

Religious scholar Maulana Amir Shahab, who was shot in the assassination attempt on Mufti Taqi Usmani in Karachi last month, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, according to the station house officer (SHO) of Aziz Bhatti police station.

Shahab, 45, was one of the two wounded when Mufti Taqi's car was targeted in a gun attack on March 22 in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood of the city. Two others had died in the ambush.

After nearly two weeks of the incident, Shahab passed away during treatment, the police official confirmed today.

On March 22, Mufti Taqi was on his way to deliver the Friday sermon at the Baitul Mukarram mosque on University Road when four gunmen riding two motorbikes had opened fire on his car on the NIPA flyover ramp at around 12:30pm.

Gulshan SP Tahir Noorani had told Dawn that the Mufti survived the assassination attempt as he was sitting on the back seat of the car along with his family members, but the shooting left police guard Mohammad Farooq dead and car driver Habib wounded.

The attackers had also shot at another car behind his vehicle, leaving driver Sanober Khan dead and Shahab hurt.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) executive director Dr Seemin Jamali had termed Shahab's condition as critical, explaining that he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the chest and head and was put on a ventilator.