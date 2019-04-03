DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FO summons Indian deputy high commissioner, lodges protest against consecutive ceasefire violations

Naveed SiddiquiApril 03, 2019

Email

Indian troops have violated LoC ceasefire two days in a row. — AFP/File
Indian troops have violated LoC ceasefire two days in a row. — AFP/File

The Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge a protest against ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), which have resulted in several casualties.

One elderly man was killed while five other civilians, including two women and three boys, were injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy shelling by Indian troops across the LoC on Monday.

Yesterday, three soldiers were martyred due to unprovoked firing in the Rakhchikri sector in Rawalkot. On the same day, an 18-year-old man was killed while three women were injured in unrelenting ceasefire violations by the Indian forces.

The FO pointed out that the Indian forces had also "intentionally" targeted a bus carrying civilians in the Bagsar Sector, which was "not only in clear violation of existing arrangement but also unethical and immoral".

The Foreign Office warned that ceasefire violations by the Indian forces were "deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws" and posed a threat to regional peace and stability.

It also cautioned that unprovoked firing and shelling "may lead to a strategic miscalculation".

The FO urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement. It also asked its Indian counterparts to investigate this as well as other incidents of ceasefire violations and to instruct Indian forces to respect the ceasefire "in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary".

The FO also asked the Indian side to allow the United Nations Military Observers Mission for India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 03, 2019 08:55pm

These unwarranted murders can not be discounted nor ignored. To do so is to invite more of the same. Draw that line in the sand...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Jaan
Apr 03, 2019 09:08pm

India Pakistan has to live in peace. There’s no other good option for Pakistan.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The lost leader

The lost leader

Forty years ago tonight, ZAB’s life was decisively snuffed out of him.

Editorial

April 03, 2019

Rising cost of living

LAYPERSONS can be forgiven for feeling a little lost in the battle of percentages that is quietly being waged as the...
April 03, 2019

At a crossroads

IT was in a charged atmosphere of national reckoning following the APS Peshawar attack that parliament — with...
Updated April 03, 2019

Audacity of hope

How many bright young sparks will never get to fulfil their potential in a country that invests so little in its people?
April 02, 2019

Power reform

A PML-N leader and former minister for power, Awais Leghari, has warned the people to brace themselves for long ...
April 02, 2019

Karachi package

KARACHI is often described as an ‘orphan’ city, and with good reason. With its potholed, sewage-filled roads,...
Updated April 02, 2019

ODI drubbing

ALL is not well with Pakistan cricket. At least that is what the recent 0-5 drubbing the national team received at...