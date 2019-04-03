DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indian authorities stop AJK woman from crossing Attari border to return home

Tariq NaqashApril 03, 2019

Email

Kubra Gillani was married to an IHK citizen before the dissolution of her marriage in November 2018. — APP/File
Kubra Gillani was married to an IHK citizen before the dissolution of her marriage in November 2018. — APP/File

Indian authorities on Wednesday refused, reportedly without a valid reason, to let a Muzaffarabad woman return to Pakistan despite being notified in advance that she would be crossing over from the Attari-Wagah border.

Kubra Gillani, 27, has been stuck in occupied Kashmir since November 2018 — since the dissolution of her marriage with a local.

On Feb 27, the Foreign Ministry had detailed the Pakistani mission in Delhi to take up the matter of her repatriation with the concerned Indian authorities and share the update with the ministry on an urgent basis.

The Foreign Ministry's attention had been drawn to the case by rights activist Ansar Burney, who had also called the issue to notice at the offices of President Arif Alvi and AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.

Gillani had subsequently arrived in New Delhi from Srinagar on April 1 to collect her travel documents from the Pakistan High Commission for the crossing.

The same day, the Pakistan mission wrote to India’s immigration officer and the deputy commissioner customs at Attari (Amritsar) to inform them that Gillani will be travelling to Pakistan on April 3, and that they should facilitate her exit via the Attari border.

Gillani had reached Attari at about 10am on Wednesday, but the Indian authorities disallowed her from crossing and instead sent her back.

In a voice message to Burney from Attari, Gillani said: “Sir, they [Indians] have sent me back. Nothing has happened. Sir I tried my best but they did not listen to me. Sir you tell me what should I do where should I go now.”

Burney condemned the conduct of the Indian authorities, noting that Gillani was a Kashmiri by birth and wanted to return from one part of Kashmir to the other.

"However, instead of assisting a desolate girl, Indian authorities are not only compounding her misery but also deriving pleasure from their inhumanity,” he said.

He said Gillani possessed a valid passport and other requisite documents issued by the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi and there was therefore no justification for the Indian authorities to send her back from the Attari border.

“Their act is very painful and condemnable.”

“I was planning to celebrate her return but they [Indian authorities] have dashed my hopes,” Parveen Kazmi, Gillani's mother, told our correspondent.

“My daughter is by herself in an unfamiliar place. How will she be able to manage the situation? Where will she arrange the money to undertake another trip [to Attari]?” she asked.

Burney said he would prepare a petition on behalf of Gillani to help her seek justice from courts in occupied Kashmir or India.

“Rest assured, we will not leave her and others like her unattended and stranded,” he said.

Marriage across the border

Gillani had married Altaf Rather, a resident of the Kokernag area of held Kashmir, in Muzaffarabad in March 2010 at the age of 19.

Rather was among hundreds of young Kashmiris who had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and taken refuge in AJK after 1990.

In 2014, the couple had moved to India-held Kashmir (IHK) via Nepal under the so called ‘rehabilitation policy’ announced by the occupied Kashmir government for “former militants and their families.”

Rather had divorced Gillani on November 30 last year.

Her ordeal was noticed earlier this year after she uploaded a video message on social media, wherein she revealed that there were more than 200 other women from AJK facing a situation similar to hers.

Recently, when the government had returned captured Indian pilot Abhinandan as a goodwill gesture, Gillani had uploaded another video message urging Prime Minister Imran Khan to seek repatriation of stranded women from India in return for his act of kindness.

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Salaria
Apr 03, 2019 08:20pm

So basically she is ex wife of a terrorist.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 03, 2019 08:21pm

An ugly and petty incident... Shameful

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
SB
Apr 03, 2019 08:33pm

She should contact Sushma Swaraj.

Recommend 0
SecularIndian
Apr 03, 2019 08:35pm

It is really sad state of affairs. Unless there is more to it what been described here, Indian authorities must facilitate and rather help all these poor stranded women back to their homeland.

Recommend 0
Niraj
Apr 03, 2019 08:59pm

@Salaria, Very insensitive comment for a young woman seeking help.

Recommend 0
Pervez
Apr 03, 2019 09:06pm

Did you expect anything different?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The lost leader

The lost leader

Forty years ago tonight, ZAB’s life was decisively snuffed out of him.

Editorial

April 03, 2019

Rising cost of living

LAYPERSONS can be forgiven for feeling a little lost in the battle of percentages that is quietly being waged as the...
April 03, 2019

At a crossroads

IT was in a charged atmosphere of national reckoning following the APS Peshawar attack that parliament — with...
Updated April 03, 2019

Audacity of hope

How many bright young sparks will never get to fulfil their potential in a country that invests so little in its people?
April 02, 2019

Power reform

A PML-N leader and former minister for power, Awais Leghari, has warned the people to brace themselves for long ...
April 02, 2019

Karachi package

KARACHI is often described as an ‘orphan’ city, and with good reason. With its potholed, sewage-filled roads,...
Updated April 02, 2019

ODI drubbing

ALL is not well with Pakistan cricket. At least that is what the recent 0-5 drubbing the national team received at...