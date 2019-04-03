Pakistan's untouched areas will be 'ruined' if tourism is not regulated: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reminded government ministers that Pakistan's "untouched" scenic sites will be ruined if tourism in the country is not regulated and appropriate laws are not implemented.

Addressing the Pakistan Tourism Summit in Islamabad, where several renowned foreign travel bloggers were in attendance, the premier said the fact that Pakistan is known for its hospitality globally is because the people here are welcoming to tourists.

A major reason a place is admired by tourists is because of its people, Khan added.

But he stressed the need for regulating tourism in the country, warning that areas on which people descend on to mint money off tourists "get ruined".

"Pakistan's beauty is that it is untouched," the prime minister said.

Khan said many tribal areas of the former Fata will attract a lot of visitors when they are opened for tourism. But when that is done, the prime minister added while addressing his task force on tourism, "I request you that you have to make people respect the local sensibilities and local culture."

He said if tourists disrespect the local customs of the tribal areas, the reaction that would follow would negatively impact tourism.