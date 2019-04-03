DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan's untouched areas will be 'ruined' if tourism is not regulated: PM Khan

Dawn.comUpdated April 03, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the Pakistan Tourism Summit in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the Pakistan Tourism Summit in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reminded government ministers that Pakistan's "untouched" scenic sites will be ruined if tourism in the country is not regulated and appropriate laws are not implemented.

Addressing the Pakistan Tourism Summit in Islamabad, where several renowned foreign travel bloggers were in attendance, the premier said the fact that Pakistan is known for its hospitality globally is because the people here are welcoming to tourists.

A major reason a place is admired by tourists is because of its people, Khan added.

But he stressed the need for regulating tourism in the country, warning that areas on which people descend on to mint money off tourists "get ruined".

"Pakistan's beauty is that it is untouched," the prime minister said.

Khan said many tribal areas of the former Fata will attract a lot of visitors when they are opened for tourism. But when that is done, the prime minister added while addressing his task force on tourism, "I request you that you have to make people respect the local sensibilities and local culture."

He said if tourists disrespect the local customs of the tribal areas, the reaction that would follow would negatively impact tourism.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Hassan (Karachi)
Apr 03, 2019 07:24pm

Agree. Seeing the state of Karachi and Islamabad, sadly we Pakistanis have very little concern of keeping our communities clean. See the state Mount Everest summit is, littered horribly.

The #1 reason the Northern regions have stayed clean and beautiful because they have remained relatively untouched by our presence.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The lost leader

The lost leader

Forty years ago tonight, ZAB’s life was decisively snuffed out of him.

Editorial

April 03, 2019

Rising cost of living

LAYPERSONS can be forgiven for feeling a little lost in the battle of percentages that is quietly being waged as the...
April 03, 2019

At a crossroads

IT was in a charged atmosphere of national reckoning following the APS Peshawar attack that parliament — with...
Updated April 03, 2019

Audacity of hope

How many bright young sparks will never get to fulfil their potential in a country that invests so little in its people?
April 02, 2019

Power reform

A PML-N leader and former minister for power, Awais Leghari, has warned the people to brace themselves for long ...
April 02, 2019

Karachi package

KARACHI is often described as an ‘orphan’ city, and with good reason. With its potholed, sewage-filled roads,...
Updated April 02, 2019

ODI drubbing

ALL is not well with Pakistan cricket. At least that is what the recent 0-5 drubbing the national team received at...