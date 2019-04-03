DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC overturns life sentence of man accused of burning his wife alive

Haseeb BhattiApril 03, 2019

Email

"People say we don't do justice — they don't do justice to themselves," lamented CJP Asif Saeed Khosa during the hearing on Wednesday. — SC website/File
"People say we don't do justice — they don't do justice to themselves," lamented CJP Asif Saeed Khosa during the hearing on Wednesday. — SC website/File

The Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned life sentence handed to a man who was convicted in 2012 for allegedly burning his wife alive.

Muhammad Imran was sentenced to death by a district court after a case was registered against him in Faisalabad in 2012. Upon his appeal, Imran's death sentence was turned into life imprisonment by a high court.

Today, the Supreme Court bench said that prosecution was unable to prove the case against Imran and overturned his sentence, giving him benefit of the doubt.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who was heading the bench that overturned the sentence, noted that according to the woman's medical report, there was a gas cylinder blast and her injuries indicated the same.

"The medical report contradicts the prosecution's story," observed Justice Khosa. "The first investigation report was registered eight days after the incident. The intentions of the accused's in-laws changed later and they thought they could get some money [out of the incident]," said Justice Khosa, adding: "This means the family was lying."

"The Supreme Court's job is to explain the Constitution and the law. Look how difficult our job is, then people say we don't do justice — they don't do justice to themselves," he said.

Since becoming the chief justice in January, Justice Khosa has spoken frequently about the flaws that ail the justice system. Last month, Justice Khosa announced that the court is on a "journey towards truth" which entails strict action against those found to be guilty of having given false testimony in court cases.

"If any part of any testimony is found to be false, the whole of it [the testimony] will be disregarded," the chief justice had warned.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The lost leader

The lost leader

Forty years ago tonight, ZAB’s life was decisively snuffed out of him.

Editorial

April 03, 2019

Rising cost of living

LAYPERSONS can be forgiven for feeling a little lost in the battle of percentages that is quietly being waged as the...
April 03, 2019

At a crossroads

IT was in a charged atmosphere of national reckoning following the APS Peshawar attack that parliament — with...
Updated April 03, 2019

Audacity of hope

How many bright young sparks will never get to fulfil their potential in a country that invests so little in its people?
April 02, 2019

Power reform

A PML-N leader and former minister for power, Awais Leghari, has warned the people to brace themselves for long ...
April 02, 2019

Karachi package

KARACHI is often described as an ‘orphan’ city, and with good reason. With its potholed, sewage-filled roads,...
Updated April 02, 2019

ODI drubbing

ALL is not well with Pakistan cricket. At least that is what the recent 0-5 drubbing the national team received at...