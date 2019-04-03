DAWN.COM

US approves anti-submarine helicopter sale to India

AFPApril 03, 2019

A Romero MH-60R helicopter is seen in this file photo.— Courtesy of Lockheed Martin
The United States said on Tuesday it had approved the sale of 24 MH-60R helicopters to India, significantly boosting its emerging ally's firepower to target submarines as China expands in the Indian Ocean.

In a quick reply to an Indian request submitted late last year, the US State Department said it was informing the US Congress as legally required that it was giving the green light for India to buy the 24 helicopters worth a total of $2.6 billion.

Take a look: Pakistan Navy successfully fires anti-ship missile from helicopter

Nicknamed the Romeo, the MH-60R helicopters manufactured by Lockheed Martin are designed for hunting submarines as well as knocking out ships and conducting search-and-rescue operations at sea.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the US by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defensive partner,” the State Department said in a statement.

It called India “a major defensive partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region”.

India, which had estranged relations with the US since the Cold War, has emerged as one of its leading defense partner with the interests of the world's two largest democracies largely overlapping amid their concerns over a rising China and extremism.

India has been alarmed by China's growing interest in the Indian Ocean as it becomes a global naval power.

In a strategy dubbed by Indian and US observers as the “string of pearls”, China has made use of a growing number of naval bases in the Indian Ocean, most notably the Gwadar port.

Indian naval planners have responded with a doctrine to ensure freedom of movement throughout the Indian Ocean, stretching from the Strait of Hormuz to the Strait of Malacca.

The Romeos would replenish India's aging fleet of British-made Sea King helicopters.

Surya Kant Agrawal
Apr 03, 2019 12:48pm

This will help India enhance its naval monitoring capabilities.

Recommend 0
Zahid
Apr 03, 2019 12:48pm

Congrats India. Fact remains: Its not the gun ,it's man behind the gun that matters

Recommend 0
Feroz
Apr 03, 2019 01:04pm

Looks like a straightforward business deal if you cancel out the "strategic Defense Partner" hogwash. The US has the product and wants to make the sale, India wants the product and has the cash to pay.

Recommend 0
Marcus
Apr 03, 2019 01:06pm

The pearl of strings means take away the string and the pearls will fall.

Problem here is India won’t engage China as its trade is worth more than 30 billion. The helicopters are likely to cause more instability in region as they will be used to target Pakistan. This is not a clever move but in trump era expect more irrational decision making that brings closer to a all out war and destruction.

Recommend 0
Majnu786
Apr 03, 2019 01:07pm

It's more or less buyer seller relationship. If Pakistan had an economy to pay big money and buy fancy things from US. The Americans would have treated us in the same way as they are doing India. Now all defence procurement of Pakistan is left out at the mercy of China.

Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Apr 03, 2019 01:08pm

IRAN vs KSA and USA sells weapons, PAKISTAN vs INDIA and USA sells weapons, EU vs RUSSIA and USA sells weapons, ME vs IS and USA sells weapons. As weapon sale runs USA economy rest is just rhetoric which is fed to masses so that they do not feel bad when they do not have food and basic necessities of life.

Recommend 0
Himanshu sharma
Apr 03, 2019 01:21pm

Great

Recommend 0
Vishal
Apr 03, 2019 01:21pm

Good going India

Recommend 0
Vishal
Apr 03, 2019 01:22pm

Long live Narendra Modi

Recommend 0
SAK
Apr 03, 2019 01:29pm

Very soon India will start realizing the effects of such defense deals which US is approving willingly. This is how US lure in countries to their folds of defense businesses to sell their weapons and mint money. When a country is totally dependent on US then she starts showing her real face and dictates its mandate and policies including regimes of their choice. If India continues to get in this trap very soon it will be compelled to get engaged in armed conflicts with neighbors including China and in return his arsenal factories will be benefited by selling more weapons resulting in ruining the economy of India.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Apr 03, 2019 01:32pm

In no time China will find some technology to destroy these helicopters and India will loose US$ 2.6 B and Trump will provide jobs to the needy.

Recommend 0
Kharkhowa Kalita
Apr 03, 2019 01:37pm

Comments on India's poverty is eagerly awaited.

Recommend 0
M.Saeed
Apr 03, 2019 02:03pm

Helicopters are slow and will not stand a chance against a missile launched from a submarine.

Recommend 0
SKS
Apr 03, 2019 02:04pm

@Zahid, Keep ranting that

Recommend 0
diya mirza Hyd ,INdia
Apr 03, 2019 02:04pm

Adding 3 b $ more to India external debt of 560b $ ,good showing Modi Govt.

Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Apr 03, 2019 02:05pm

In the cross hair is the Chinese belligerent presence in Indian Ocean .

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 03, 2019 02:07pm

@Vishal,
US is happier than you by making money and selling weapons to a third world country.

Recommend 0
Fareed N
Apr 03, 2019 02:09pm

2.6$bn salle ,a bonanza for US defense industry. Keep it up India keep pumping $bn in US economy while your social class lives under poverty line

Recommend 0
Danish
Apr 03, 2019 02:11pm

Good buy more defence equipments. Pakistan will target practice for free.

Recommend 0
mangal singh
Apr 03, 2019 02:12pm

@Zahid, and we are better than you always.

Recommend 0
ehsan
Apr 03, 2019 02:19pm

@Kharkhowa Kalita , Poverty in India, never, the streets are paved with gold.

Recommend 0
Thiru
Apr 03, 2019 02:31pm

@SAK, India BUYS its arms, not that I approve of that. The Indian subcontinent needs uplifting its people, something the rulers of all nations have failed to do in 65 years. Hope Modi will continue focus on people during his second term.

Recommend 0
berman
Apr 03, 2019 02:33pm

@Justicefirst, isn’t the way your idea of buying your new iPhone? Did you stop buying new iPhone because it will be old in few years?

Recommend 0
KI
Apr 03, 2019 02:36pm

@Nomi Goraya.. agree.. then why dont the 2 countries patch up. because of K word, the day we go back on K things will be fine. let there be status quo.

Recommend 0
Anusri
Apr 03, 2019 02:46pm

@SAK, India does not depend on US.

Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Apr 03, 2019 02:46pm

@Feroz, True.

Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Apr 03, 2019 02:48pm

@Kharkhowa Kalita , Ha ha

Recommend 0

