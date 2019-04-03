DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

UN adopts resolution as Pakistan warns of threat to global peace from Islamophobia

APPUpdated April 03, 2019

Email

Lodhi calls for a collaborative, coherent and committed global response and action against Islamophobia.— APP/File
Lodhi calls for a collaborative, coherent and committed global response and action against Islamophobia.— APP/File

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution moved by Turkey and co-sponsored by Pakistan strongly condemning violence and terrorism targeting individuals belonging to religious minorities.

Introducing the resolution, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, told the 193-member assembly that the international community must stand up against the spiral of hate. Sending condolences to the families of the Muslims who were killed in the Christchurch terror attacks, he said that Islamophobia and racism go hand in hand.

Rejecting the actions of reckless politicians who often use distorted historical narratives and conspiracy theories to equate Islam with terrorism, he quoted the poet Rumi who said, "Listen with ears of tolerance, see with eyes of compassion, speak the language of love."

The UNGA through the resolution, titled 'Combating terrorism and other acts of violence based on religion or belief', condemned the heinous, cowardly terrorist attack targeting Muslims praying in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March, and offered its deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

The assembly urged states to protect and promote freedom of religion and belief and to foster a domestic environment of religious tolerance, peace and respect.

After passage of the resolution, Pakistani Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi highlighted the rise of extreme nationalist and populist ideologies in the West and also in Pakistan's neighbourhood.

Take a look: Is it terrorism? Post NZ attack, Muslims see double standard

"Pervasive Islamophobia is a global phenomenon," she said, calling for a collaborative, coherent and committed global response in this regard.

"The adoption of the resolution today is a strong manifestation of our shared commitment to stand united against racial and religious hatred."

In her speech, Ambassador Lodhi, pointing out that nine victims of the Christchurch attack hailed from Pakistan, said that profiling and stigmatising people from one country could have drastic consequences.

The Christchurch terrorist, she said, was only the latest manifestation of a growing phenomenon rooted in hate, bigotry, racism, and the extremist ideology of racial and white supremacy.

"The rise of extreme nationalist and populist ideologies in liberal Western democracies and elsewhere, including in our region, are fanning the flames of bigotry, intolerance, anti-Muslim hatred and xenophobia," the Pakistani envoy added.

The growing prejudice against Islam was "evident in policies aimed at creating walls and barriers against displaced populations, as much as in attempts to denigrate Islamic beliefs and our sacred personalities on the pretext of freedom of expression".

"The political falsehood of equating people of different religions with violent extremism, in order to garner political support for the forces of hate lies at the heart of this phenomenon," Lodhi asserted.

Freedom of expression, she said, was often used as an excuse to enable such vile expression to prosper and for hate speech to enter the mainstream.

The Christchurch tragedy also exposed social media's radicalising role, she noted. "It is time that we evolve ways to ensure that social media companies are held accountable for their content that incites violence or spreads hatred," she said, adding that Islamophobia posed a grave threat to global peace and security.

"We must strengthen efforts to foster a global dialogue on the promotion of a culture of tolerance, dialogue and peace at all levels," she said, while emphasising respect for human rights and diversity as well as space for diverse voices, religions, worldviews and faith traditions.

Pakistan, she said, was committed to continuing its efforts to build bridges of understanding and challenge and resist those who seek to construct walls of bigotry and hatred.

"We look towards all those who believe in humanity's common future, to help in evolving a consensus for action to combat the forces of Islamophobia, xenophobia and racism."

While expressing solidarity with the people and government of New Zealand, she saluted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her "exemplary leadership" in the face of this tragedy.

Islamophobia
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Gaurav
Apr 03, 2019 12:39pm

What about minorityphobia in other Islamic nations?

Recommend 0
Anand
Apr 03, 2019 01:04pm

Minorities treatment in Muslim majority places

Recommend 0
Lost cause
Apr 03, 2019 01:06pm

What about Muslims killed in Muslim states and the condition of minorities in Muslim majority states. Need to be fair.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The lost leader

The lost leader

Forty years ago tonight, ZAB’s life was decisively snuffed out of him.

Editorial

April 03, 2019

Rising cost of living

LAYPERSONS can be forgiven for feeling a little lost in the battle of percentages that is quietly being waged as the...
April 03, 2019

At a crossroads

IT was in a charged atmosphere of national reckoning following the APS Peshawar attack that parliament — with...
Updated April 03, 2019

Audacity of hope

How many bright young sparks will never get to fulfil their potential in a country that invests so little in its people?
April 02, 2019

Power reform

A PML-N leader and former minister for power, Awais Leghari, has warned the people to brace themselves for long ...
April 02, 2019

Karachi package

KARACHI is often described as an ‘orphan’ city, and with good reason. With its potholed, sewage-filled roads,...
Updated April 02, 2019

ODI drubbing

ALL is not well with Pakistan cricket. At least that is what the recent 0-5 drubbing the national team received at...