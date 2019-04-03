DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Congress manifesto positive on Saarc, Kashmir

Jawed NaqviUpdated April 03, 2019

Email

Rahul Gandhi, President of India's main opposition Congress party, and India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh leave after releasing their party's election manifesto for the April/May general election in New Delhi, India, April 2, 2019. — Reuters/File
Rahul Gandhi, President of India's main opposition Congress party, and India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh leave after releasing their party's election manifesto for the April/May general election in New Delhi, India, April 2, 2019. — Reuters/File

NEW DELHI: India’s Congress party announced its election manifesto here on Tuesday, which revealed an indirect connect with Pakistan through the Saarc template.

The party appeared contrite on Kashmir, making particular references to human rights and anti-torture steps.

The manifesto drew instant criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which described it as appeasement of terrorists and separatists.

The promise of quietly positive turn of events between the neighbours hinges on the party supplanting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rightwing government in the April-May elections.

The Congress offered clear hopes of working with Saarc to improve regional ties, something the Modi government was averse to. “Congress will work with Saarc and Asean countries to enhance the volume of trade, investments, tourism and cultural exchanges and reap the benefits of geographical proximity,” the party manifesto released by Congress president Rahul Gandhi says.

The tone of commitments on sensitive issues – military budgets, terrorism, Pakistan and Kashmir – looked tempered by a necessity to not yield the nationalist space to Mr Modi.

The Congress would initiate a comprehensive review to repeal laws that are outdated or unreasonably restrict the freedoms of the people.

It would omit Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code that defines the offence of ‘sedition’ “that has been misused…”

It would deter detention without trial to bring the new laws “in accord with the spirit, and not just the letter, of the Constitution as well as International Human Rights Conventions.”

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said: “The Congress manifesto has made deshdrohi (traitor) and algavwadi (separatist) people happy. It is unfortunate for the country that on one side Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving a befitting reply to Pakistan’s terror attacks with surgical and air strikes. On the other hand, the Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) is refusing to accept treason as a crime.”

Read:Does Rahul want to win?

Of interest to Kashmiris, northeastern insurgents and leftwing activists should be a proposal to pass a law “to prohibit the use of third-degree methods during custody or interrogation and punish cases of torture, brutality or other police excesses.”

The Congress would amend the draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) that gives impunity to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast.

The amendment would seek “to strike a balance between the powers of security forces and the human rights of citizens and to remove immunity for enforced disappearance, sexual violence and torture.”

On Kashmir, the manifesto says that the Congress has long held the view that dialogue is the only way to understand the aspirations of the people of the three regions of Jammu & Kashmir and find an honourable solution to their issues.

“We will take that path.” It was purposely left ambiguous perhaps whether the “dialogue” included Pakistan.

A two-pronged approach on to restore peace in the Valley includes “uncompromising firmness on the border and ending infiltration; and secondly, absolute fairness in dealing with the demands of the people and winning their hearts and minds.”

The Congress promised to review the deployment of armed forces, with a view to move more troops to the border to stop infiltration, and reduce the presence of the army and paramilitary in the Kashmir Valley.

It would entrust more responsibility to the state police to maintain law and order.

The manifesto spent time on stressing claims of the Congress party’s military successes over Pakistan and terrorism without compromising national harmony.

“We crushed secessionist forces, healed differences, and ensured the unity and integration of our people. Congress leaders Mahatma Gandhi, Smt. Indira Gandhi, Shri Rajiv Gandhi and Shri Beant Singh made the ultimate sacrifice for India.

“On the other hand, the BJP government’s policies have been based on the whim of one man, sidelining the Ministry of External Affairs and the entire diplomatic corps. The BJP government is solely responsible for cancelling the gains made under the UPA years, the widening of fault lines, the total alienation of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, and a worsening of the security situation in that State.

Pseudo-nationalism is on the rise and the success of the armed forces is politicised. The BJP government’s political boasts have come even as the defence budget, as a percentage of GDP, has been reduced to its lowest levels in 50 years.

The Congress will once again restore the pride of our armed forces, insulate them from politics, entrust the conduct of foreign policy to professional diplomats and strengthen India’s hard power.”

Reference to Pakistan came up also in a proposal to improve the situation for the fishermen who get arrested by each other’s maritime patrols.

In his forward to the manifesto, Mr Gandhi said: “The last five years have been disastrous for the people of India. Youth have lost jobs. Farmers have lost hope.

Traders have lost business. Micro, small and medium enterprises have lost their confidence.

Women have lost a sense of security. Deprived communities have lost their traditional rights. Institutions have lost independence. The harshest blow is that our citizens have lost their faith in the words of the prime minister and his government. He has given us only grandiose promises, empty slogans, failed programmes, false statistics and an overall climate of fear, intimidation and hatred.”

The Congress would correct that.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2019

India Elections 19
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 03, 2019 08:52am

Sounds so positive; so progressive; so full of...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
sujit
Apr 03, 2019 08:58am

Sorry Rahul, you have to wait 10 more years

Recommend 0
kashmiri shopian
Apr 03, 2019 08:58am

Congress is incompetent and will do nothing and strive for status quo and that does not help kashmiris.

Recommend 0
tamil
Apr 03, 2019 09:07am

Priyanka Vadra is better candidate for PM than Rahul ,if Congress really wants to win more votes then Priyanka is the choice, we tamils like her too.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Apr 03, 2019 09:07am

It's not in favour of India and Indians. People will reject Congress.

Recommend 0
Anurag Gautam
Apr 03, 2019 09:08am

Congress means curuption Indians are not that fool to re-elect scamgress.

Recommend 0
shivan
Apr 03, 2019 09:15am

My vote for DMK-Congress , BJP's empty nationalism slogans without development or jobs creation will not go well with common man.

Recommend 0
Hafeez, Canada
Apr 03, 2019 09:19am

Sensible ideas by congress.

Recommend 0
rizwan old delhi
Apr 03, 2019 09:23am

Muslims of India want peace with Pakistan, normal trade, referendum in kashmir , we can no longer tolerate the abuse and deaths of our kashmiri brothers.

Recommend 0
Kunal, Gurgaon
Apr 03, 2019 09:26am

Nobody gives a damn about manifestoes, least of all that of Congress. I doubt whether Rahul himself knows what's written out there.

Recommend 0
Chetan
Apr 03, 2019 09:40am

Dont worry this party wont win anyway ,so these manifesto has no meaning n no value.

Recommend 0
Rani
Apr 03, 2019 09:47am

hope modi who is a fascist is defeated

Recommend 0
kamal
Apr 03, 2019 09:52am

Can't fool people with fake promises. Kashmir is a problem created by the congress itself and now they are saying that they can fix it.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The lost leader

The lost leader

Forty years ago tonight, ZAB’s life was decisively snuffed out of him.

Editorial

April 03, 2019

Rising cost of living

LAYPERSONS can be forgiven for feeling a little lost in the battle of percentages that is quietly being waged as the...
April 03, 2019

At a crossroads

IT was in a charged atmosphere of national reckoning following the APS Peshawar attack that parliament — with...
April 03, 2019

Audacity of hope

IT was a rather bumpy landing on Sunday for an intrepid young man’s dream. Mohammed Fayyaz had constructed a mini...
April 02, 2019

Power reform

A PML-N leader and former minister for power, Awais Leghari, has warned the people to brace themselves for long ...
April 02, 2019

Karachi package

KARACHI is often described as an ‘orphan’ city, and with good reason. With its potholed, sewage-filled roads,...
Updated April 02, 2019

ODI drubbing

ALL is not well with Pakistan cricket. At least that is what the recent 0-5 drubbing the national team received at...