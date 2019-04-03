DAWN.COM

Compensation for losses in Indian shelling to be increased

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated April 03, 2019

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cabinet on Tuesday granted approval to amendments in a law to ensure enhanced compensation for loss of lives and moveable and immovable properties in Indian shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC). — Reuters/File
MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cabinet on Tuesday granted approval to amendments in a law to ensure enhanced compensation for loss of lives and moveable and immovable properties in Indian shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC).

The amendments to the AJK Ceasefire Line Incidents Relief Act were approved in the light of the recommendations made by a committee headed by Minister for Communication and Works Chaudhry Mohammad Aziz and comprising Minister for Revenue Sardar Farooq Sikandar and senior member of Board of Revenue Fayyaz Ali Abbasi.

The cabinet meeting, which was presided over by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, decided that Rs1 million would be given to the family of each martyr at the LoC, against Rs300,000 being currently given.

Similarly, Rs800,000 would be given for permanent disability, Rs300,000 for grievous injury, Rs40,000 for simple injury, Rs50,000 for tenant’s business goods, Rs90,000 for loss of camel, Rs50,000 for loss of buffalo, cow or horse, Rs40,000 for loss of mule or donkey, Rs15,000 for loss of sheep or goat and Rs50,000 for loss of household accessories.

There was, however, no change in the already determined compensation for completely or partially damaged houses, shops, shelters and vehicles.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2019

Gordon D. Walker
Apr 03, 2019 08:15am

A good move. But, strong retaliation should also be woven into the narrative...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0

