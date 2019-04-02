DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

New amnesty scheme on the anvil: Asad Umar

Dawn.com | Sanaullah KhanUpdated April 02, 2019

Email

Finance Minister Asad Umar speaks at the launch ceremony of Dr Hafiz Pasha's book in Islamabad on April 2. — DawnNewsTV
Finance Minister Asad Umar speaks at the launch ceremony of Dr Hafiz Pasha's book in Islamabad on April 2. — DawnNewsTV

Finance Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday said that the government is considering launching a new tax amnesty scheme, which he said would allow assets within Pakistan as well as abroad to be declared.

"It's possible that we announce the new amnesty scheme before the new budget," said the finance minister in a brief chat with media personnel in Islamabad. "The scheme has not been finalised yet. We are still seeking advice on the matter."

Umar said that the amnesty scheme "is a demand of the business community", as he acknowledged that "people can be given an opportunity to declare their assets".

Earlier in the day, the finance minister said that the government will seek to develop economic consensus beyond partisan politics for the progress and prosperity of the country.

His remarks came during a speech delivered at a pre-budget consultation and book launch ceremony.

Umar said that the standing committees on finance in the parliament and Senate are the best forums where a medium-term framework can be developed for the introduction of economic reforms.

The finance minister said that during the PML-N's tenure, the former finance minister had never made use of the wealth of knowledge and expertise the members of the standing committees could have provided.

"There are experienced people sitting there who understand the economy and most importantly, representatives from all the political parties are sitting there," said Umar.

The finance minister said that a draft of reforms had been prepared, which will be shared with the standing committee of finance in the National Assembly on Thursday.

While Umar admitted that political confrontation "negatively impacts" the economy, he stressed that efforts to combat crime must not be suspended simply for the sake of developing economic consensus.

"When the political space is heated, economic decision making is impacted, and creating an economic consensus becomes difficult. Therefore, in the usual circumstances political confrontation is an undesirable thing for the economy," he said.

"However, is tracking the proceeds of crime and punishing criminals political confrontation or upholding of the rule of law?" he asked.

'Jahangir Tareen not barred from breathing'

Umar also shared his views on the political future of fellow PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, who stands disqualified from holding a public office but as Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi recently objected, still attends cabinet meetings.

"The Supreme Court has not barred Jahangir Tareen from breathing," Umar said as he took a contrasting stance to that of Qureshi's. "The prime minister can call whomsoever he wishes to cabinet meetings. Jahangir Tareen only sits in the meetings with the prime minister's permission."

Petrol prices

The finance minister distanced his ministry from the recent hike in the prices of petroleum products, saying that price determination is the prerogative of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

"A tax of Rs23.30 is being charged on petrol. The base price of petrol is Rs75.57 and the people are being charged Rs98.89. The prices are determined by Ogra," he said.

Umar recalled that the prime minister had rejected the finance ministry's recommendations regarding petrol prices many times, adding that Ogra should reserve the right to determine prices after approval from the parliament.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Does Rahul want to win?

Does Rahul want to win?

Given fragile national votes in his kitty, Rahul Gandhi requires allies to garner the other 45pc anti-or non-BJP votes.

Opinion

Editorial

April 02, 2019

Power reform

A PML-N leader and former minister for power, Awais Leghari, has warned the people to brace themselves for long ...
April 02, 2019

Karachi package

KARACHI is often described as an ‘orphan’ city, and with good reason. With its potholed, sewage-filled roads,...
Updated April 02, 2019

ODI drubbing

ALL is not well with Pakistan cricket. At least that is what the recent 0-5 drubbing the national team received at...
Updated April 01, 2019

Monetary policy

Serious maturity is needed at this time, and a completely unsentimental view of the economy must be taken.
April 01, 2019

Email security

THE Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication recently turned the spotlight on a...
April 01, 2019

Curriculum reform

THE need to reform the curriculum in Pakistan — particularly to purge it of biases and material that promote ...