Aleem Khan's judicial remand extended till April 11

An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan — who is currently in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on corruption charges — till April 11.

During the hearing, accountability judge Najmul Hasan was irked by the investigation officer's (IO) admission that the probe against Khan had not been wrapped up yet.

"You detain a man without a challan and the case remains open — this cannot be [allowed]," he remarked, directing the IO to submit the investigation report in the next hearing.

Khan was taken into custody by NAB in February this year for allegedly owning assets beyond his known sources of income. He is named in multiple corruption cases, including one involving offshore company Hexam Investment Overseas Ltd, and inquiries into his involvement in the Park View Housing Society, River Age Housing Society, and Multan Road.

Soon after his arrest, Khan, who had been elected as senior Punjab minister, had resigned from his seat.