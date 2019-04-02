DAWN.COM

April 03, 2019

Aleem Khan's judicial remand extended till April 11

Rana BilalUpdated April 02, 2019

PTI leader Aleem Khan was taken into custody by NAB earlier this year for allegedly owning assets beyond his known sources of income. — Facebook/File
An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan — who is currently in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on corruption charges — till April 11.

During the hearing, accountability judge Najmul Hasan was irked by the investigation officer's (IO) admission that the probe against Khan had not been wrapped up yet.

"You detain a man without a challan and the case remains open — this cannot be [allowed]," he remarked, directing the IO to submit the investigation report in the next hearing.

Khan was taken into custody by NAB in February this year for allegedly owning assets beyond his known sources of income. He is named in multiple corruption cases, including one involving offshore company Hexam Investment Overseas Ltd, and inquiries into his involvement in the Park View Housing Society, River Age Housing Society, and Multan Road.

Soon after his arrest, Khan, who had been elected as senior Punjab minister, had resigned from his seat.

Life
Apr 02, 2019 08:29pm

Why bother to seek remand fortnightly. Get a life long remand and when you find nothing just release the accused without a guilt or the fear of accountability for incarcerating an innocent person for so long.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Apr 02, 2019 08:40pm

Proud to see accountability across the board. This is the first time that I can remember when the sitting government's stalwarts are being held accountable. During Zardari or Sharif's governments, everyone was "allowed" to loot as much as they could.

Recommend 0

