DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 02, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Name of BISP not being changed, new schemes to run alongside it: Fawad Chaudhry

Dawn.comUpdated April 02, 2019

Email

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

Days after the federal government's reported intention to amend the name of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) drew ire of the PPP, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday announced that the name of the cash transfer poverty programme would not be changed.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, the minister revealed that the recent controversy regarding reports of a planned change in the name of BISP was discussed by the federal cabinet in its meeting today, and clarified that "the name of the programme is not being amended."

The minister announced that the cabinet, which met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, had decided to raise a new division for poverty alleviation, which he claimed was a first in Pakistan's history. It will be called the Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Division.

Dismissing rumours of BISP being done away with, he said the government has introduced a poverty alleviation programme under which various social welfare schemes such as the Sehat Insaf Card, business loans and low-cost housing programme will be run.

"BISP will continue in its place but these programmes will be launched in addition to it under the umbrella of the 'Ehsas' programme," the minister revealed.

It was earlier reported that during his visit to Sindh's Ghotki district on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reportedly agreed with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf allies that the name of BISP should be changed after they alleged that the PPP was misusing the poverty alleviation project.

The PPP had vowed to resist the reported plan tooth and nail, with its chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari alleging that the government was "conspiring" to wrap up BISP by initially changing its name and then reducing its funds.

IPL telecast banned in Pakistan

The federal cabinet also decided to ban the telecast of Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches in Pakistan in the wake of "propaganda" carried out by India against Pakistan in recent weeks, Chaudhry said.

He said the government believes that political conflicts should not be allowed to impact sports and culture.

"However, we saw the attitude that [India] maintained against Pakistani citizens, actors, artists and cricketers," the minister said, adding that the wearing of military caps by Indian cricket players during a match against Australia was "the limit" for Pakistan.

Additionally, Chaudhry recalled that the official Indian broadcaster was made to pull out of the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the middle of the tournament following the Pulwama attack in order to harm the league.

He said the Ministry of Information had proposed the cabinet ban on IPL because after "India made an organised effort to harm cricket in Pakistan, it doesn't make sense for us to allow an Indian domestic tournament to be promoted here".

After the cabinet's endorsement of the ban, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) will ensure that IPL matches are not shown on any TV channels, Chaudhry said.

Rs57 billion for ex-Fata

Among other decisions taken by the cabinet, a budget of Rs57.3 billion has been approved to be transferred to the former Fata region for Khasadar and other security forces, the information minister said, adding that "it is very important the merger of Fata [with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa] is completed."

Separarely, the cabinet confirmed the appointment of Air Marshal Arshad Malik as the CEO of the Pakistan International Airlines.

New boards have been constituted of: the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation, to be chaired by Shamsuddin Ahmed Sheikh; Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd, to be chaired by Qamar Javed Sharif; Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, to be chaired by Dr Shamshad Akhtar and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, to be chaired by Syed Dilawar Abbas.

Prime Minister Khan during the meeting directed officials to prepare a comprehensive policy roadmap for the development of wheat, cotton and rice crops in Pakistan.

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (51)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
bhaRAT©
Apr 02, 2019 05:16pm

After modi regime's attitude maintained against Pakistani citizens, actors, artists and cricketers, its the correct response.

Recommend 0
Fayzee
Apr 02, 2019 05:17pm

Right decision. No more bowing down.

Recommend 0
Wiserneighbour
Apr 02, 2019 05:18pm

IPL is not in ISL league. So who cares??

Recommend 0
Mohan Kishore
Apr 02, 2019 05:21pm

It will create more problems within Pakistan, If people are free they come to street and shout slogans against domestic problems.

Recommend 0
Waqas
Apr 02, 2019 05:23pm

Why were we braodcasting it in the first place since Pakistani players were banned.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmaod
Apr 02, 2019 05:23pm

Great decision by the cabinet to ban the telecast of IPL matches after Indian propaganda in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
CHELFLS
Apr 02, 2019 05:25pm

Every ministers speech are entertaining nowadays. Why pak needs IPL.

Recommend 0
Jibran Raza
Apr 02, 2019 05:25pm

Well Done.

Recommend 0
somhMARB
Apr 02, 2019 05:29pm

Please go ahead

Recommend 0
SachBol
Apr 02, 2019 05:34pm

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) will ensure that IPL matches are now shown on any TV channels, Chaudhry said

Please make corrections...it’s NOT

Recommend 0
kash
Apr 02, 2019 05:37pm

Good, ipl is boring as well. Only good think about ipl is the amazing cricket stadia in India. Pak also needs top quality stadiums. Lahore and Karachi are old style. need to get rid off cages in fron of fans

Recommend 0
Bipul
Apr 02, 2019 05:37pm

Makes sense.

Recommend 0
Karachi King
Apr 02, 2019 05:39pm

Good move... But how you forgot that they stop broadcasting PSL or might i oversight??

Recommend 0
Hamit
Apr 02, 2019 05:41pm

Absence of Pakistani players has not affected this popular league. if you can't beat them, join them

Recommend 0
Abdul Jabbar
Apr 02, 2019 05:45pm

Logical decision.

Recommend 0
Majnu786
Apr 02, 2019 05:47pm

Hope, atleast this time there is a consistency in the stand. Unlike last time in 2016 when everything was banned but let off afyer few months, saying that Movie and Television industry is getting effected without Indian content.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 02, 2019 05:48pm

Good step...

Recommend 0
Hamza
Apr 02, 2019 05:49pm

Very good initiative by the govt. whole Pak appreciates it.

Recommend 0
SDS
Apr 02, 2019 05:51pm

Very good. They are anyways good for nothing. And with Virat abusing the referee in a recent match, the tournament is setting a bad precedent for youngsters in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Truely Hyderabadi
Apr 02, 2019 05:51pm

Who cares?

Recommend 0
Markhor
Apr 02, 2019 05:52pm

No need to clarify, best decision! keep it up

Recommend 0
sajid anver
Apr 02, 2019 05:53pm

why were we telecasting till now.

Recommend 0
JustSaying
Apr 02, 2019 05:54pm

@bhaRAT©,
"After modi regime's attitude maintained against Pakistani citizens, actors, artists and cricketers, its the correct response." Who Cares...

Recommend 0
MOZ
Apr 02, 2019 05:55pm

Right decision.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Apr 02, 2019 05:58pm

Ok watch on internet.

Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 02, 2019 05:59pm

Great and timely decision.no Pakistani wants to see a fixed and controversial ipl.we have just watched psl.now want a relax time.thank you information minister.

Recommend 0
Hafeez
Apr 02, 2019 06:03pm

Good decision. Ban everything from India.

Recommend 0
Raju
Apr 02, 2019 06:07pm

Yes ! Correct decision. Now Pakistan should impose 200% duty on indian imports immediately as has been done by India on Pakistani goods. Any Supporters for this point of view here ?

Recommend 0
Dean
Apr 02, 2019 06:07pm

@Fayzee, were you bowing down before??

Recommend 0
Veer Singh
Apr 02, 2019 06:09pm

I'm sure BCCI will miss the 0.00001% of the revenue it earns from Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 02, 2019 06:09pm

The subcontinent is full of wonderful people on all sides. Enlightened Desis should reject such moves either side of the border. I don't watch IPL but I am not in favour of a ban on anything.

Let them ban what they want. We should not do the same.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 02, 2019 06:11pm

@bhaRAT©, agree.

Recommend 0
Confused
Apr 02, 2019 06:19pm

excellent decision.

Recommend 0
raza
Apr 02, 2019 06:21pm

Right decision, but little late.

Recommend 0
Ajr
Apr 02, 2019 06:24pm

So that’s what they discuss in federal cabinet; which match to be telecasted and which not!!! They are really doing serious business

Recommend 0
Farooq
Apr 02, 2019 06:24pm

very good decision to ban IPL at least govt taking some stand

Recommend 0
Utsav Saxena
Apr 02, 2019 06:34pm

What else can they do? IPL is the founding father of all the cricket leagues around the globe, no one else during those days considered the importance of T20 leago and success. Nevertheless other leagues will now be able to surpass it any day

Recommend 0
vicky
Apr 02, 2019 06:35pm

Who cares. IPL is much bigger than any league. We don't care.

Recommend 0
ABCD
Apr 02, 2019 06:35pm

Is it shown in Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Alfie
Apr 02, 2019 06:36pm

I guess a psychologist would diagnose you all as paranoid neurotics. Get a life.

Recommend 0
Canadian
Apr 02, 2019 06:37pm

No Indian movies, no Indian TV shows and no IPL telecast. What will Pakistani TV be showing? Good decision, but it will adversely impact the economy.

Recommend 0
AD
Apr 02, 2019 06:38pm

Totally agree. Pakistan need not watch and be swayed by what the rest of the world is watching. A huge loss for IPL.

Recommend 0
Hafeez
Apr 02, 2019 06:39pm

Correct decision. Long over due.

Recommend 0
conspiracy_theory
Apr 02, 2019 06:39pm

Was it not banned already? Or was it retracted?

Recommend 0
Alien
Apr 02, 2019 06:43pm

Never watched IPL since they banned Pak players so no loss for me. Good decision.

Recommend 0
Markhor
Apr 02, 2019 06:43pm

@Mohan Kishore, wow!

Recommend 0
Jamil khan
Apr 02, 2019 06:45pm

A decision long overdue.

Recommend 0
Jamil khan
Apr 02, 2019 06:46pm

@Wiserneighbour, so why you are here?

Recommend 0
Seedoo
Apr 02, 2019 06:48pm

I am a believer in 2 wrongs don't make a right, but when you have Modi's government in India that takes Pakistani peace overtures as sign of weakness and goes to any length to hurt Pakistani people (actors, players, etc.), we are not left with any choice. I am still hopeful that one day both nations will come together and become friends rather than staying as enemies. However, for this to happen, people to people contact must never be allowed to become targets.

Recommend 0
Himanshu sharma
Apr 02, 2019 06:49pm

We dont care about that..

Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 02, 2019 06:52pm

Well who cares...

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Does Rahul want to win?

Does Rahul want to win?

Given fragile national votes in his kitty, Rahul Gandhi requires allies to garner the other 45pc anti-or non-BJP votes.

Opinion

Editorial

April 02, 2019

Power reform

A PML-N leader and former minister for power, Awais Leghari, has warned the people to brace themselves for long ...
April 02, 2019

Karachi package

KARACHI is often described as an ‘orphan’ city, and with good reason. With its potholed, sewage-filled roads,...
Updated April 02, 2019

ODI drubbing

ALL is not well with Pakistan cricket. At least that is what the recent 0-5 drubbing the national team received at...
Updated April 01, 2019

Monetary policy

Serious maturity is needed at this time, and a completely unsentimental view of the economy must be taken.
April 01, 2019

Email security

THE Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication recently turned the spotlight on a...
April 01, 2019

Curriculum reform

THE need to reform the curriculum in Pakistan — particularly to purge it of biases and material that promote ...