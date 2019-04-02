Name of BISP not being changed, new schemes to run alongside it: Fawad Chaudhry
Days after the federal government's reported intention to amend the name of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) drew ire of the PPP, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday announced that the name of the cash transfer poverty programme would not be changed.
Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, the minister revealed that the recent controversy regarding reports of a planned change in the name of BISP was discussed by the federal cabinet in its meeting today, and clarified that "the name of the programme is not being amended."
The minister announced that the cabinet, which met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, had decided to raise a new division for poverty alleviation, which he claimed was a first in Pakistan's history. It will be called the Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Division.
Dismissing rumours of BISP being done away with, he said the government has introduced a poverty alleviation programme under which various social welfare schemes such as the Sehat Insaf Card, business loans and low-cost housing programme will be run.
"BISP will continue in its place but these programmes will be launched in addition to it under the umbrella of the 'Ehsas' programme," the minister revealed.
It was earlier reported that during his visit to Sindh's Ghotki district on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reportedly agreed with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf allies that the name of BISP should be changed after they alleged that the PPP was misusing the poverty alleviation project.
The PPP had vowed to resist the reported plan tooth and nail, with its chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari alleging that the government was "conspiring" to wrap up BISP by initially changing its name and then reducing its funds.
IPL telecast banned in Pakistan
The federal cabinet also decided to ban the telecast of Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches in Pakistan in the wake of "propaganda" carried out by India against Pakistan in recent weeks, Chaudhry said.
He said the government believes that political conflicts should not be allowed to impact sports and culture.
"However, we saw the attitude that [India] maintained against Pakistani citizens, actors, artists and cricketers," the minister said, adding that the wearing of military caps by Indian cricket players during a match against Australia was "the limit" for Pakistan.
Additionally, Chaudhry recalled that the official Indian broadcaster was made to pull out of the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the middle of the tournament following the Pulwama attack in order to harm the league.
He said the Ministry of Information had proposed the cabinet ban on IPL because after "India made an organised effort to harm cricket in Pakistan, it doesn't make sense for us to allow an Indian domestic tournament to be promoted here".
After the cabinet's endorsement of the ban, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) will ensure that IPL matches are not shown on any TV channels, Chaudhry said.
Rs57 billion for ex-Fata
Among other decisions taken by the cabinet, a budget of Rs57.3 billion has been approved to be transferred to the former Fata region for Khasadar and other security forces, the information minister said, adding that "it is very important the merger of Fata [with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa] is completed."
Separarely, the cabinet confirmed the appointment of Air Marshal Arshad Malik as the CEO of the Pakistan International Airlines.
New boards have been constituted of: the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation, to be chaired by Shamsuddin Ahmed Sheikh; Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd, to be chaired by Qamar Javed Sharif; Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, to be chaired by Dr Shamshad Akhtar and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, to be chaired by Syed Dilawar Abbas.
Prime Minister Khan during the meeting directed officials to prepare a comprehensive policy roadmap for the development of wheat, cotton and rice crops in Pakistan.
Comments (51)
After modi regime's attitude maintained against Pakistani citizens, actors, artists and cricketers, its the correct response.
Right decision. No more bowing down.
IPL is not in ISL league. So who cares??
It will create more problems within Pakistan, If people are free they come to street and shout slogans against domestic problems.
Why were we braodcasting it in the first place since Pakistani players were banned.
Great decision by the cabinet to ban the telecast of IPL matches after Indian propaganda in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Every ministers speech are entertaining nowadays. Why pak needs IPL.
Well Done.
Please go ahead
Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) will ensure that IPL matches are now shown on any TV channels, Chaudhry said
Please make corrections...it’s NOT
Good, ipl is boring as well. Only good think about ipl is the amazing cricket stadia in India. Pak also needs top quality stadiums. Lahore and Karachi are old style. need to get rid off cages in fron of fans
Makes sense.
Good move... But how you forgot that they stop broadcasting PSL or might i oversight??
Absence of Pakistani players has not affected this popular league. if you can't beat them, join them
Logical decision.
Hope, atleast this time there is a consistency in the stand. Unlike last time in 2016 when everything was banned but let off afyer few months, saying that Movie and Television industry is getting effected without Indian content.
Good step...
Very good initiative by the govt. whole Pak appreciates it.
Very good. They are anyways good for nothing. And with Virat abusing the referee in a recent match, the tournament is setting a bad precedent for youngsters in Pakistan.
Who cares?
No need to clarify, best decision! keep it up
why were we telecasting till now.
@bhaRAT©,
"After modi regime's attitude maintained against Pakistani citizens, actors, artists and cricketers, its the correct response." Who Cares...
Right decision.
Ok watch on internet.
Great and timely decision.no Pakistani wants to see a fixed and controversial ipl.we have just watched psl.now want a relax time.thank you information minister.
Good decision. Ban everything from India.
Yes ! Correct decision. Now Pakistan should impose 200% duty on indian imports immediately as has been done by India on Pakistani goods. Any Supporters for this point of view here ?
@Fayzee, were you bowing down before??
I'm sure BCCI will miss the 0.00001% of the revenue it earns from Pakistan.
The subcontinent is full of wonderful people on all sides. Enlightened Desis should reject such moves either side of the border. I don't watch IPL but I am not in favour of a ban on anything.
Let them ban what they want. We should not do the same.
@bhaRAT©, agree.
excellent decision.
Right decision, but little late.
So that’s what they discuss in federal cabinet; which match to be telecasted and which not!!! They are really doing serious business
very good decision to ban IPL at least govt taking some stand
What else can they do? IPL is the founding father of all the cricket leagues around the globe, no one else during those days considered the importance of T20 leago and success. Nevertheless other leagues will now be able to surpass it any day
Who cares. IPL is much bigger than any league. We don't care.
Is it shown in Pakistan?
I guess a psychologist would diagnose you all as paranoid neurotics. Get a life.
No Indian movies, no Indian TV shows and no IPL telecast. What will Pakistani TV be showing? Good decision, but it will adversely impact the economy.
Totally agree. Pakistan need not watch and be swayed by what the rest of the world is watching. A huge loss for IPL.
Correct decision. Long over due.
Was it not banned already? Or was it retracted?
Never watched IPL since they banned Pak players so no loss for me. Good decision.
@Mohan Kishore, wow!
A decision long overdue.
@Wiserneighbour, so why you are here?
I am a believer in 2 wrongs don't make a right, but when you have Modi's government in India that takes Pakistani peace overtures as sign of weakness and goes to any length to hurt Pakistani people (actors, players, etc.), we are not left with any choice. I am still hopeful that one day both nations will come together and become friends rather than staying as enemies. However, for this to happen, people to people contact must never be allowed to become targets.
We dont care about that..
Well who cares...