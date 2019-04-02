DAWN.COM

April 02, 2019

Cabinet bans telecast of IPL matches in Pakistan after Indian 'propaganda'

Dawn.comUpdated April 02, 2019

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
The federal cabinet on Tuesday banned the telecast of Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches in Pakistan in the wake of "propaganda" carried out by India against Pakistan in recent weeks, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced.

Addressing a news conference following a cabinet meeting, Chaudhry said the government believes that political conflicts should not be allowed to impact sports and culture.

"However, we saw the attitude that [India] maintained against Pakistani citizens, actors, artists and cricketers," the minister said, adding that the wearing of military caps by Indian cricket players during a match against Australia was "the limit" for Pakistan.

Additionally, Chaudhry recalled that the official Indian broadcaster was made to pull out of the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the middle of the tournament following the Pulwama attack in order to harm the league.

He said the Ministry of Information had proposed the cabinet ban on IPL because after "India made an organised effort to harm cricket in Pakistan, it doesn't make sense for us to allow an Indian domestic tournament to be promoted here".

After the cabinet's endorsement of the ban, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) will ensure that IPL matches are not shown on any TV channels, Chaudhry said.

'BISP name not being changed'

The minister announced that the cabinet had decided to raise a new division for poverty alleviation, which he claimed was a first in Pakistan's history. It will be called the Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Division.

He said the recent controversy regarding reports of a planned change in the name of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was discussed by the cabinet, and clarified that "the name of the programme is not being amended."

Instead, he said, the government has introduced a poverty alleviation programme under which various social welfare schemes such as the Sehat Insaf Card, business loans and low-cost housing programme will be run.

"BISP will continue in its place but these programmes will be launched in addition to it under the umbrella of the 'Ehsas' programme," the ministry revealed.

Pakistan

bhaRAT©
Apr 02, 2019 05:16pm

After modi regime's attitude maintained against Pakistani citizens, actors, artists and cricketers, its the correct response.

Recommend 0
Fayzee
Apr 02, 2019 05:17pm

Right decision. No more bowing down.

Recommend 0
Wiserneighbour
Apr 02, 2019 05:18pm

IPL is not in ISL league. So who cares??

Recommend 0
Mohan Kishore
Apr 02, 2019 05:21pm

It will create more problems within Pakistan, If people are free they come to street and shout slogans against domestic problems.

Recommend 0
Waqas
Apr 02, 2019 05:23pm

Why were we braodcasting it in the first place since Pakistani players were banned.

Recommend 0
CHELFLS
Apr 02, 2019 05:25pm

Every ministers speech are entertaining nowadays. Why pak needs IPL.

Recommend 0
Jibran Raza
Apr 02, 2019 05:25pm

Well Done.

Recommend 0
SachBol
Apr 02, 2019 05:34pm

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) will ensure that IPL matches are now shown on any TV channels, Chaudhry said

Please make corrections...it’s NOT

Recommend 0
kash
Apr 02, 2019 05:37pm

Good, ipl is boring as well. Only good think about ipl is the amazing cricket stadia in India. Pak also needs top quality stadiums. Lahore and Karachi are old style. need to get rid off cages in fron of fans

Recommend 0
Bipul
Apr 02, 2019 05:37pm

Makes sense.

Recommend 0
Karachi King
Apr 02, 2019 05:39pm

Good move... But how you forgot that they stop broadcasting PSL or might i oversight??

Recommend 0
Khurram
Apr 02, 2019 05:40pm

Some typo error at the end of the the report

Recommend 0
Abdul Jabbar
Apr 02, 2019 05:44pm

Logical decision.

Recommend 0
Abdul Jabbar
Apr 02, 2019 05:45pm

Logical decision.

Recommend 0

