Case registered against Loralai police officer for Arman Loni's death

Two months after the death of Prof Arman Loni, said to be a Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader, a case was registered against Loralai's assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Attaur Rehman, on Tuesday.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at the Loralai police station on the complaint of an individual named Abdul Qayyum, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A police officer in Loralai, who preferred not to be named, confirmed the FIR.

"The law will take its course," he said.

Loni allegedly died during a police crackdown on a sit-in in Loralai on February 2.

According to Loralai police, they came to the venue of the sit-in after receiving a tip-off about the presence of a wanted man there. However, some participants of the sit-in offered resistance to the police attempt to arrest the suspect, which led to a scuffle, during which Prof Loni died.

On the other hand, the bereaved family and the participants of the sit-in believe that the activist’s death was caused by police torture.