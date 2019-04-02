DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 02, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

5-0 loss against Australia 'incredibly hard', says Arthur

Dawn.comUpdated April 02, 2019

Email

Coach Micky Arthur addressing a press conference on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Coach Micky Arthur addressing a press conference on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

Pakistan's cricket coach Micky Arthur said on Tuesday that the 5-0 loss against Australia was "incredibly hard", but accounted the poor performance to the lack of key players in the squad.

“We hate losing as a team — it’s not part of our vocabulary. Losing 5-0 was incredibly hard. We didn’t have our best team against Australia,” Arthur said while addressing a press conference in Lahore

He added that no compromises will be made on players' fitness with the World Cup right around the corner. “There will be no compromise on players’ fitness. We will conduct fitness tests on April 14. We will [then] sit down with the selection committee and make decisions about the World Cup squad.”

Arthur said that he and the management were sure about their squad picks for the World Cup and the strategy they would be using to train for the mega event.

Going back to Pakistan's dismal performance against the team from down under Arthur said, "The series against Australia was disappointing — but there were positive takeaways. We gave opportunity to new talent in order to test them."

He said that five centuries in the series and Hasnain's debut were the a major positive outcome from the games played against Australia.

Arthur further said that Sarfaraz is the management's first pick as a wicket keeper and new-comer Asif Ali will be focusing on taking the sixth spot i the batting lineup.

"We need to give him confidence," Arthur said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
M. Emad
Apr 02, 2019 02:29pm

Pakistan a very weak cricket team.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Does Rahul want to win?

Does Rahul want to win?

Given fragile national votes in his kitty, Rahul Gandhi requires allies to garner the other 45pc anti-or non-BJP votes.

Opinion

Editorial

April 02, 2019

Power reform

A PML-N leader and former minister for power, Awais Leghari, has warned the people to brace themselves for long ...
April 02, 2019

Karachi package

KARACHI is often described as an ‘orphan’ city, and with good reason. With its potholed, sewage-filled roads,...
Updated April 02, 2019

ODI drubbing

ALL is not well with Pakistan cricket. At least that is what the recent 0-5 drubbing the national team received at...
Updated April 01, 2019

Monetary policy

Serious maturity is needed at this time, and a completely unsentimental view of the economy must be taken.
April 01, 2019

Email security

THE Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication recently turned the spotlight on a...
April 01, 2019

Curriculum reform

THE need to reform the curriculum in Pakistan — particularly to purge it of biases and material that promote ...