Conflicting reports emerge about alleged arrest of Owais Muzaffar 'Tappi' in Dubai
Conflicting reports regarding the alleged arrest of Owais Muzaffar alias Tappi, said to be a foster brother of PPP co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari, in Dubai emerged on Tuesday.
Media reports quoted sources within the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) as saying that Tappi was taken into custody in Dubai on Monday night and was going to be extradited to Pakistan.
No confirmation, however, was made of the arrest by authorities.
Geo News, however, said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has denied the reports of the arrest.
According to ARY News, Tappi refuted reports of his arrest in Dubai.
According to journalist Owais Tohid, a source who spoke to Tappi on phone said that news of the arrest was "unfounded".
Tappi is accused of illegal land allotment and money laundering.
An executive board of the National Accountability Bureau in August 2018 had granted approval for the launch of investigations in four different cases against Tappi, who was the Sindh local bodies' minister during PPP's tenure.
Tappi is said to have abused his authority to illegally allot several hundred acres of land by the Malir river, which has reportedly cost the national treasury Rs33 billion.
Others involved in this case include former Sindh chief secretary Raja Muhammad Abbas, and the Sindh Land Utilisation Department's former secretaries Ghulam Mustafa Phul and Ghulam Abbas Soomro.
In December, the then Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had summoned Tappi, who was accused of illegal occupation of several plots in Shah Latif Town by its residents. The court was told by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Odho that Tappi has been abroad for the last three years.
DIG Odho told the bench that Tappi's mother had been sent a notice in accordance with Supreme Court orders. He added that the a letter had also been sent to the Federal Investigation Agency asking for its help in the matter.
'Involved in all sorts of corruption'
In 2016, the former minister for petroleum Dr Asim Hussain — another close aide of Zardari — in a video statement had hurled startling allegations at Tappi.
Dr Hussain had alleged that the former Sindh minister was the ‘working’ chief minister of Sindh during the second term of the PPP and was involved in doing all sorts of corruption.
“Once a doctor told me that a Rs600 vaccine was bought for Rs1,000 but it was later sold in a market in Multan. When I investigated the case I found the allegations to be true. I complained about this to Zardari and asked him to stop Owais Muzaffar from playing with people’s lives, after which Owais hurled threats at me,” Dr Hussain said in the video statement.
Comments (25)
Good - get us our money back!
Balawal must start train march now.
So what! After few months he will be admitted to 5 star private hospital and will be enjoying honey and olive oil in hospital. So relax no need to get excited.
Dubai the convenient alternative to the UK.
Another blow to Zardari.... Good job
Excellent. He is the real man behind Zardari corrupt Mafia
One absconder arrested by Interpol in Dubai and will be extradited to Pakistan to face charges. I ask: when will Isaq Dar, Hassain and Hussan be arrested and extradited to face their corruption charges? Or will they be excused? (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).
Great news. Without eliminating mafia elements, country cannot move forward.
Corruption everywhere
All corrupt are running here and there. They have made this nation poor and themselves rich. Get all the money back and put all these people in jail.
Zardari is next in line.
There are so many that are under arrest with mature JIT etc with no significant outcome. Please stop these dramas & do something concrete.
Good job.
He is just a scape goat to hide government incompetency
Uzair Baloch was also arrested centuries ago, now no one knows when his famous allegations will take a shape of a trial.
Another one bites the dust... The noose around Zardari is getting tighter!
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, Sir, the VVVVIPs you have mentioned will not be arrested, if arrested will go to hospitals of their choice on medical grounds and in the end get clean chit due to some high profile lawyer (fellow Gharib Awam).
Positive news ......
All of them will be saved by feigning poor health excuses requiring urgent treatment at Harley St in London.
Democracy in danger!!
Past couple of years I was wondering where has this man disappeared and manage to slip. Glad to see that security agencies had they eyes on him and finally a great job done. Kaptaan is our last hope. Great going khan.
It doesn’t matter if we don’t get a single penny back as long as these people cannot get a single nights good sleep with worry it will stop others from going down the same route in future.
His case should be moved to NAB Islamabad
I am surprised how people are still listening to these thugs & why they are roaming around free????
What vile people. How can people do these things for money. Bilawal should be ashamed to be associated with such people.