DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 02, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nasa chief terms India's destruction of one of its satellites a 'terrible thing'

AFPUpdated April 02, 2019

Email

Nasa Administrator Jim Bridenstine is seen during a Nasa town hall event on Monday at Nasa Headquarters in Washington. — Photo courtesy Nasa
Nasa Administrator Jim Bridenstine is seen during a Nasa town hall event on Monday at Nasa Headquarters in Washington. — Photo courtesy Nasa

The head of NASA has branded India's destruction of one of its satellites — that created 400 pieces of orbital debris and led to new dangers for astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) — a “terrible thing”.

Jim Bridenstine was addressing employees of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Monday, five days after India shot down a low-orbiting satellite in a missile test to prove it was among the world's advanced space powers.

Not all of the pieces were big enough to track, Bridenstine explained.

“What we are tracking right now, objects big enough to track — we're talking about 10 centimeters [six inches] or bigger — about 60 pieces have been tracked.”

The Indian satellite was destroyed at a relatively low altitude of 180 miles [300 kilometers], well below the ISS and most satellites in orbit. But 24 of the pieces “are going above the apogee of the International Space Station”, said Bridenstine.

“That is a terrible, terrible thing to create an event that sends debris at an apogee that goes above the International Space Station,” he continued, adding: “That kind of activity is not compatible with the future of human spaceflight.”

“It's unacceptable and Nasa needs to be very clear about what its impact to us is.”

The US military tracks objects in space to predict the collision risk for the ISS and for satellites. They are currently tracking 23,000 objects larger than 10 centimeters. That includes about 10,000 pieces of space debris, of which nearly 3,000 were created by a single event: a Chinese anti-satellite test in 2007 at 530 miles from the surface.

As a result of the Indian test, the risk of collision with the ISS has increased by 44 percent over 10 days, Bridenstine said. The risk, however, will dissipate over time as much of the debris will burn up as it enters the atmosphere.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week announced that the country had destroyed a low-orbiting satellite in a missile test, becoming the fourth country in the world to have carried out the feat.

"This is a proud moment for India," the prime minister had said in his first televised national address since late 2016.

"India has registered its name in the list of space superpowers. Until now, only three countries had achieved this feat," he said, just weeks before the country goes to the polls.

Pakistan, in a statement through the Foreign Office, had stated it "has been a strong proponent of the prevention of arms race in outer space".

The statement asserted that space is a "common heritage of mankind" and as such responsibility falls on every nation "to avoid actions which can lead to the militarisation of this arena".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
akram
Apr 02, 2019 11:44am

When has India done anything constructive or useful?

Recommend 0
Amit
Apr 02, 2019 11:46am

So why USA did the same test ??

Recommend 0
Babu
Apr 02, 2019 11:47am

Chinese 500 pieces are already in orbit along with thousands by USA and Russia.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Apr 02, 2019 11:47am

All future wars will fought in space.

Recommend 0
Raja
Apr 02, 2019 11:48am

Clearly, the US does not want anyone in space other than the US.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 02, 2019 11:49am

India becomes a space Superpower.

Recommend 0
SOS
Apr 02, 2019 11:50am

India should work on poverty reduction instead.

Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Apr 02, 2019 11:52am

Little knowledge is dangerous knowledge, message for INDIA

Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Apr 02, 2019 11:53am

Surprise India has a vast population of underfeed and homeless people and they are talking about space program.

Recommend 0
Achyut Bal
Apr 02, 2019 11:57am

Space is no longer NASA's monopoly now. The real pain is that.

Recommend 0
Rajat Joshi
Apr 02, 2019 11:57am

anybody else wants proof?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Does Rahul want to win?

Does Rahul want to win?

Given fragile national votes in his kitty, Rahul Gandhi requires allies to garner the other 45pc anti-or non-BJP votes.

Opinion

Editorial

April 02, 2019

Power reform

A PML-N leader and former minister for power, Awais Leghari, has warned the people to brace themselves for long ...
April 02, 2019

Karachi package

KARACHI is often described as an ‘orphan’ city, and with good reason. With its potholed, sewage-filled roads,...
Updated April 02, 2019

ODI drubbing

ALL is not well with Pakistan cricket. At least that is what the recent 0-5 drubbing the national team received at...
Updated April 01, 2019

Monetary policy

Serious maturity is needed at this time, and a completely unsentimental view of the economy must be taken.
April 01, 2019

Email security

THE Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication recently turned the spotlight on a...
April 01, 2019

Curriculum reform

THE need to reform the curriculum in Pakistan — particularly to purge it of biases and material that promote ...