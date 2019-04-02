DAWN.COM

In a first, transgenders to be offered 5pc jobs in Sindh police: IG

Imtiaz AliApril 02, 2019

Sindh Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam in a group photo with a representative of the transgender community (in white) and others. — Photo courtesy Sindh police
Members of the transgender community will be provided five per cent of the jobs in Sindh police for the first time, Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam announced on Monday.

The announcement was made during a meeting between a delegation of transgenders with the Sindh police chief in Sukkur, police spokesperson Sohail Jokhio told Dawn.

The transgender individuals will be offered various office jobs in the provincial police force, a statement quoted IG Imam as saying.

The Sindh police chief also said efforts were underway to restore the quota for disabled persons in the provincial police, and necessary officials steps will be taken in this regard soon.

Steps will also be taken to provide employment opportunities to people from minorities, he promised.

IG Imam said they were focusing on promoting a people-friendly atmosphere at the level of police stations and on bringing the policing standards at par with modern standards

