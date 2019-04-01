Umar Akmal fined 20pc of match for 'late night-out' ahead of final ODI against Australia

Middle-order batsman Umar Akmal was fined 20 per cent of his match fee for staying out late the night before the last game of the five-match one-day international series between Pakistan and Australia, a press statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated on Monday.

Akmal also received "an official reprimand" from the board, the press release said. The batsman "pleaded guilty to the charge, apologised for his actions and accepted the sanction proposed by team manager Talat Ali".

Australia completed a 5-0 whitewash over Pakistan with a clinical 20-run win in the fifth and final ODI in Dubai on Sunday.

“I am glad that Umar has realised his mistake, and has accepted and apologised for his actions, which were clearly unprofessional and in no way can be ignored or overlooked," the press release quoted PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan as saying.

“The PCB expects a high level of professionalism and commitment from its players, and this action is a reiteration and timely reminder that any indiscipline shall not be tolerated or accepted.”

"The PCB will not be making any further comment on this matter," the statement said.