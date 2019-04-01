DAWN.COM

Umar Akmal fined 20pc of match fee for 'late night-out' ahead of final ODI against Australia

Abdul Ghaffar | APUpdated April 01, 2019

PCB press release says the middle-order batsman has "pleaded guilty" and accepted sanctions. — Photo courtesy: PCB website
Middle-order batsman Umar Akmal was fined 20 per cent of his match fee for staying out late the night before the last game of the five-match one-day international series between Pakistan and Australia, a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

Akmal also received "an official reprimand" from the board, the press release said. The batsman "pleaded guilty to the charge, apologised for his actions and accepted the sanction proposed by team manager Talat Ali".

Australia completed a 5-0 whitewash over Pakistan with a clinical 20-run win in the fifth and final ODI in Dubai on Sunday.

“I am glad that Umar has realised his mistake, and has accepted and apologised for his actions, which were clearly unprofessional and in no way can be ignored or overlooked," the press release quoted PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan as saying.

“The PCB expects a high level of professionalism and commitment from its players, and this action is a reiteration and timely reminder that any indiscipline shall not be tolerated or accepted.”

"The PCB will not be making any further comment on this matter," the statement said.

Akmal was recalled after nearly two years when Pakistan rested at least seven of its World Cup players. His 150 runs in the five ODIs could impress selectors to pick him for the World Cup.

It is not the first time Akmal has been fined for violating team curfew. In 2015, he was dropped for a Twenty20 series in England as he attended a party in Hyderabad, India, while playing in the premier domestic first-class tournament, the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy.

