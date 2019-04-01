PTI ministers support Tareen after Qureshi takes issue with him attending govt meetings
Differences between PTI stalwarts Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Jahangir Khan Tareen yet again came to surface when the former, during a press conference on Monday, asked the latter to refrain from attending official government meetings.
Qureshi, PTI's vice-chairperson, acknowledged that Tareen "has done a lot for the party" and is a "God-gifted man with outstanding capabilities", but followed it up with a request that the former PTI secretary general not attend government meetings.
"I would ask my brother [Tareen] to think about this: when you participate in government meetings, it gives [PML-N's] Marriyum Aurangzeb an opportunity to hold a presser and call into question if this [your presence in meetings] is not contempt of court?"
Tareen was disqualified by the Supreme Court in December 2017 for mis-declaration under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution — the same provision under which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was held ineligible for life to hold any public office over the Panama Papers leaks case.
Earlier this month, he briefed a federal cabinet meeting which led to a strong reaction from the PML-N. "Isn't it contempt of court that a person sentenced by the court was sitting in a cabinet meeting?" Aurangzeb had questioned.
Qureshi on Monday brought up Article 62(1)(f), saying "when it applies to Nawaz Sharif, we say he is not eligible for a position — neither of the party nor the government — but it changes for us [PTI]". "The PTI worker is mentally unable to accept it," he said.
Shortly after, Tareen via Twitter took a swipe at Qureshi, saying: "There is only one man in my life whom I consider my leader and to whom I am answerable. His name is Imran Khan."
"I have stood by his side through thick and thin and will continue to do so till my last breath, IA. What others may say for their own strange reasons does not concern me," he added, without naming Qureshi.
PTI leader and cabinet member Faisal Vawda lent support to Tareen, saying that he sits in official meetings on the insistence of cabinet members, including himself.
"He has selflessly done a lot for the party, we respect him as a senior colleague and learn from his expertise. Nobody in the party can dictate us, the prime minister is our leader and we take instructions from him only," he added.
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry was next to pitch in, also lending support to Tareen. "He is one of the biggest reasons for PTI being in power. He joins cabinet meetings on the prime minister's wish," said Chaudhry.
"The cabinet should respect the prime minister's wishes. The court orders against him are unfortunate. The orders removed him from the elections, not from the hearts of PTI workers," he stated.
Last year in October, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had issued notices to the federal government, Tareen and others on a petition against the disqualified politician for convening and chairing an official meeting of top government officials.
The petitioner Chaudhry Shoaib Saleem advocate had asked the court to permanently restrain the prime minister from allowing Tareen to participate in any official meeting in any manner and capacity whatsoever.
Comments (26)
Has JKT got security clearance to sit in Government meetings? Can he benefit from insider Government information for personal financial gains?
Rules should be equal for all. Imran Khan should refrain from inviting Mr Tareen in official meetings. Infact Imran Khan is the one who had stated in the past that he will throw all disqualified people from his party. But on the contrary he is inviting them in official meetings.
Whats the problem . He is the ATM of Pti. He has the right to attend cabinet meetings otherwise all funding will stop and IK will be back to squareone. Money makes the mayor go.
Beating about the bush. PTI while in government can't close the eyes on government rulings. They must obey the government rules regardless of the standing of the individual in the party.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi is isolated within the party.
Tareen has to go: Home!
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
SMQ is right, i do have respect for JKT and acknowledge his work however i feel its a disrespect to the word of LAW and Principles. Even NS own party dose not agree with verdict so if they decide or had power to bring back NS as PM again then what. question is kia hamaray PM IK following the his own desires or Law and Principles.
PTI ministers and senior party members should grow up and act mature and should not wash their dirty linen in public if they have issues they should sit with chairman and get them resolved has been disqualified and cannot sit in government meetings in any capacity is that a rocket science question which is hard to understand,as the opposition will definitely object to it.
The argument put forward by SMQ has merit. PTI should refrain from inviting JKT in government meetings. SMQ is the only minister in PTI's govt whose ministry's performance is unquestionable. IK should step in and put his foot down here. Its a principle stand. As for other ministers, they are just noise as they themselves have nothing to show for in their ministries as performance. You will notice, any minister who has delivered to any extent will refrain in jumping in this tussle. Rest you can understand.
Shah Mehmood Qureshi has raised very valid question on inconsistent application of Article 62(1)(f) in case of MNS & JKT.When likes of Shah Mehmood Qureshi comes up with a srious point,it signifies an approach of a storm.
@Shah, its called typing notes..
@Gordon D. Walker, Going home is a writing on the wall..Let's see who it is.
Good going. The rift started so early. It shows PTI is NO different.
@Prateik, ive no idea who he is..
I agree with Mr Qureshi in principle.
JKT should not sit in government or party meetings.There should be no if but or whatever. Rule of law should be considered a thing at least.
Sheer simple common sense demands that none but Ministers only can attend cabinet meeting and I wonder where is the confusion about it. Honestly speaking on one hand Tareen as an educated person should not attend the meetings while on the other hand PM Imran should not ask Tareen to attend official meetings. Differences between Tareen and Qureshi earn blot not laurels for not only PTI but PM Imran as well to be honest. Who, if any, opposes me? Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Rich vs Poor game,as usual rich is the winner.
Imran should call new elections and get all these trouble makers in the party. He has the faith of the people and whichever candidate he will give tickets to will win. He needs people who will deliver and people who support his ideology and commitments.
All such rules are for Nawaz Sharif only but who will teach this to Qureshi.
PTI is a political party and everyone therein has his or her interest.Their fight is not for the welfare of the people but to take command of power in absence of IK.Petty people.
How could JKT have stood through thick and thin when he only joined PTI in 2011?
Is PM higher than law that he can allow him.
A correct and principled view point of Mr. Qureshi. JKT should follow advice.
Amazing why rich JKT so adamant to sit, hear, and say in official meetings, and why rich Faisal Vawda wish to take sides.. PM IK can legalize his participation as ‘personal consultant’ or ‘ personal advisor ‘ or ‘private advisor’ with zero numeration. PM IK must not let such petty egos right under his nose, a busy schedule be given to Shah Mehmood Qureishi to serve the foreign affairs, that will keep him away from JKT, and both will remain happy in their domain. Fawad Ch is smart balancing man, he knows how to align himself with direction of wind.
Imran Khan needs to live up to his publicly stated principles in order to maintain his credibility going forward. He has already made too many compromises which have raised serious questions about him. An effective leader cannot and should not make compromises on his/her principles.