Today's Paper | April 01, 2019

FBR extends returns filing date to April 30

Dawn.comUpdated April 01, 2019

"All persons, who have not yet filed their returns, are urged to take advantage of this opportunity," FBR says.— Photo courtesy of FBR
The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of filing of income tax statements for the tax year 2018 till April 30, a press release announced on Monday.

The date of filing of returns for companies, individuals and association of persons is also extended to April 30.

According to the FBR, the decision has been taken in view of numerous requests by various trade bodies and organisations along-with other taxpayers seeking extension in the date of filing of returns for tax year 2018.

"All persons, who have not yet filed their returns, are urged to take advantage of this opportunity," read an FBR press release.

The FBR already warned that it has extensive plans to pursue and legally proceed against those persons who are liable to file returns but don’t file it by this extended date.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmaod
Apr 01, 2019 04:09pm

What other options does the FBR has got at this crucial juncture in time and history to expand and increase the number of possible tax filers in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan where less than 10 percent people pay their taxes?

Recommend 0
JK
Apr 01, 2019 04:37pm

Your dates are a joke. Why don’t you pick a date and make it mandatory and after that make a hefty fine. People needing extension must file extension on the due date.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Apr 01, 2019 05:04pm

Why extend when those who didn't file their tax yet won't file it even before 30 April.....cease their bank account, fine them .... .

Recommend 0

