Facebook takes down network linked to ISPR employees over 'coordinated inauthentic behaviour'

Facebook Inc announced on Monday that it has taken down 103 "assets" ─ pages, groups and accounts ─ of Pakistani-origin that the company said were involved in "coordinated inauthentic behaviour" and found to be linked to employees of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Dawn.com has reached out to ISPR for comment.
The social media giant — which today shared details on "four separate, distinct and unconnected" takedowns linked to both Pakistan and India — said it had removed the pages, accounts and groups set up by the networks "for violating Facebook's policies on coordinated inauthentic behaviour or spam".
"Today we removed 103 pages, groups and accounts for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behaviour on Facebook and Instagram as part of a network that originated in Pakistan," said a statement issued by Nathaniel Gleicher, the company’s head of Cybersecurity Policy, on the investigation.
"Although the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, our investigation found that it was linked to employees of the ISPR of the Pakistani military," said the statement.
"The takedown is because there is this network of fake accounts that they are using to conceal their identity and make these pages look independent, when in fact they are not," Gleicher told Dawn.com. "These pages, groups and accounts represent themselves as independent but in fact, are part of a coordinated operation."
He added that Facebook could not say whether the activity was directed by the organisation or the employees were acting on their own.
"There were multiple employees engaged in this," he said, adding that Facebook is "highly confident" of the identity of the people involved.
Gleicher clarified that Facebook was removing accounts based on their behaviour, not the content they posted.
The investigation found that the network in Pakistan was spread across 24 pages on Facebook and Instagram, 57 Facebook accounts, seven Facebook groups, and 15 Instagram accounts.
"The individuals behind this activity used fake accounts to operate military fan pages; general Pakistani interest pages; Kashmir community pages; and hobby and news pages. They also frequently posted about local and political news including topics like the Indian government, political leaders, and military," the statement said, sharing the following details:
Among these pages were Pakistan Cyber Defence News, Kashmir News, Gilgit Baltistan Times, Kashmir for Kashmiris, Painter's Palette, and PakistaN Army — the BEST. The information regarding names of the pages was shared by Atlantic Council think tank's Digital Forensic Research (DFR) Lab, which went through the material taken down by Facebook from the Pakistani network.
While talking to Dawn.com, Gleicher did not specify the number of individuals identified as being part of the network, nor did he elaborate on how the links between them and the blocked pages and accounts were established.
"For security purposes we cannot get too specific about how we make these links," he said, because this sort of monitoring is an ongoing activity. "One of the ways we make these links is when we see someone operating one of these fake accounts, and then they log into their own account," he added.
"We do not generally inform the individuals involved but we are in touch with the policy makers [of the countries]," said Gleicher. When asked about which policy makers they had reached out to in Pakistan, he named the Prime Minister's Office and "social media adviser".
Ahead of the Indian Elections ─ starting April 11 ─ Facebook said it has removed 687 pages and accounts linked to India’s main opposition Congress party because of “coordinated inauthentic behaviour” on the social media platform.
Facebook said its investigation found that individuals used fake accounts and joined various groups to disseminate their content and increase engagement. Their posts included local news and criticism of political opponents such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Facebook said.
"While the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, our review found that it was connected to individuals associated with an INC (Indian National Congress) IT Cell," it said, sharing the following details:
Two of the samples shared by Facebook were of posts that criticised Modi’s initiatives and called for supporting the Congress party and its president, Rahul Gandhi.
Separately, Facebook removed 15 pages, groups and accounts for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behaviour on Facebook and Instagram in India.
"A small number of page admins and account owners used a combination of authentic and fake accounts to share their content across a variety of pages. They posted about local news and political events, including topics like the Indian government, the upcoming elections, the BJP and alleged misconduct of political opponents including the INC," said the statement. "Although the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, our investigation found that this activity was linked to individuals associated with an Indian IT firm, Silver Touch."
Separately, Facebook said it had also removed another 227 pages and 94 accounts in India for violating its policies against spam and misrepresentation.
Taken from a video of Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of Cybersecurity Policy
At Facebook, we are working to route out all forms of abuse, including 'coordinated inauthentic behaviour'.
Coordinated inauthentic behaviour is when groups of pages or people work together to mislead others about who they are or what they are doing.
Coordinated inauthentic behaviour isn't unique to Facebook or social media. People have been working together to mislead others for centuries and they continue to do so.
When we take down one of these networks, it's because of their deceptive behaviour ─ it's not because of the content they are sharing.
The post themselves may not be false and may not go against our community standards. We might take a network down for making it look like it is being run from one part of the world, when in fact it is being run from another.
This could be done for ideological purposes or it could be financially motivated. For example, spammers might seek to convince people to click on a link, to visit their page or to read their post.
We go after this kind of behaviour in two ways: using people and using technology together.
First our experiment investigators look for and take down the most sophisticated networks manually. This is like looking for a needle in a very large haystack.
Second, we built technology to automatically detect and remove the most common threats. This is like trekking that haystack. A good example of this is how we automatically detect and stop millions of attempts to create fake accounts every day.
Our people detect and stop the most sophisticated bad actors and we improve our technology based on what we learn and then that technology stops the less sophisticated threats, helping our investigators focus on what matters the most.
That's how we're keeping coordinated inauthentic behaviour off Facebook: look for the needle, shrink the haystack.
Source: Facebook Newsroom
Action must be taken but after deep n thorough investigation.
lol - facebook's investigation seems to be funded by India's ruling party- only groups involved "violating Facebook's policies" were BJP opponents. Wah Modi ji Wah. Oh FB acts that too one day before elections. *slow clap
Clear attempt to help BJP win the election. Shame on Facebook.
No BJP account has been removed. Neither Indian army account has been closed. Why?
well done facebook
Its clear from this that facebook is taking sides now.Indian military and BJP are having hundreds of pages.what about that?
I don't see any misinformation on those two sample posts shared by Facebook regarding ISPR? Seems Facebook is now helping Modi and BJP just like they helped trump in US election.
This is illegal curbs on free speech and illegal.
Interesting. Unfortunately Facebook did not carry out same due diligence exercise before 2018 elections in Pakistan. Can they retrospectively look at the data and reveal which groups were active in coordinated efforts to malign PML N?
Non sense.
The only news here is that real face of facebook has come out
I do not think there is any news on organization, parties running multiple accounts to prop up themselves.
But by choosing to go after only one party in India FB has shown that it is part of a network which influences elections or tries to do it.
Good this news came out.
Wow BJP not even in list !!! Amazing justice by facebook
Excellent move. No one should be allowed to spread unauthentic news.
@Maverik, really Facebook is now a BJP Follower look objectively at your conspiracy theories ad think about how stupid they appear
@Taimur A Malik (Courting the Law), yes please teach Facebook the law they are waiting to hear from you
@Tariq Habib Afridi, yes absolutely correct, they know every indian go through facebook account before voting at least once and takes decision on voting based on that.
@Maverik, No matter what, BJP will not come to power post 2019 elections.
@Jehanzeb Khan, Because they obey the Rules.
To those questioning why x,y, z is not targeted, read properly. Facebook has taken action against fake account groups working in co-ordinated manner to spread fake news targeting others and instill their propoganda. Its going against fake accounts amd their pages, not honest ones. Just because we dont like someone cant remove their account if they are genuine.
FB is just an intelligence gathering tool.
Thanks now we will not be getting tagged in those useless and unwanted pictures
This clearly shows deep friendship between Trump and Modi. Next would be Twitter.
@Tanveer,
NS maligned PMLN through Panama!
Wow Facebook looks on the task now. Good job.
@Deepak, who told u?
@gulzar khan, why, do you think tax payers money should be spent on such stupid investigations. plus what is the crime? who have said to the people to follow such accounts, and believe sourceless news? money rather should be directed to education. plus this is not something so big, just a few hundred accounts. its just part of media warfare if used correctly and not to fool own people.
@Jehanzeb Khan, Read carefully
Removes 687 pages and accounts linked to individuals associated with an IT Cell of the Indian National Congress Removes 321 pages and accounts in India that have broken Facebook rules against spam
@Tanveer, They are always doing it, it doenst always come to media.
@Jehanzeb Khan, because they don't spread lies
Equal treatment and law must be for all and equally, take down similar accounts of Indians, in fact, who are in your organization and google every where, all their activities are just to make noise, propoganda machine against neighbours including Pakistan.
Facebook is by far, the biggest fraud and the greatest "fakebook" of the 21st century.
@Tariq Habibe Afridi, yeah. Like DB posts decides who to vote in India. Doode, I don't know how people in Pakistan make their voting decision but this doesn't work like this in India. People vote by looking at many factors. It's laughable how people call anyone BJP or Modi follower. Either people are stupid or Modi is way too powerful.
@Deepak, Who are you ??
Very good move. Indian news paper comments section were flooded by these crooks in support of congress mainly. In dawn you can not post by facebook or any annonomus account. you need proper email and i think post manually verified which is not the case indian news paper.
No surprise.
@Mir Assad, Sometimes I think where the IQ level of people have gone. First thing should be asked is it correct account or incorrect account. If it is correct account then was the content correct or incorrect. If the content is correct then your statement is right in blaming facebook or neighboring country, anything which is incorrect shouldn't supported anywhere in the world
Tax payers money on lobbing, this should be investigated.
What happened to Freedom of Speech - Timing is every thing, I hope this will not help in the next coming election, but Modi will win any way.... I hope fake accounts are closed on the other side of the border.
When thousands will be working from India in these companies then this was going to happen. No surprises.
FB is taking clearly sides ... Ntch ntch!
Maybe they should have done this for US elections as well.
"Coordinated inauthentic behavior" very nice term and excellent explanation, Well done and thumps up Facebook cyber security team. Dear country fellows, Wrong and bad doing/acts must not be seen in context to India or BJP, These accounts were spreading alot of misinformation regarding Pakistani democracy, Political leaders , social activists and to those Voices which were against the injustice to their community and people ;
So basically they brought down all narrative that goes against the incumbent Modi government. Why is no one surprised.
Pakistanis don't understand the bigger picture. OK, let me explain. 40 years ago India established IIT which produced millions of skillful IT graduates. They mostly went to USA and Europe for work and now holds important positions in almost all the big IT companies. Most of these educated NRI's are poisoned by Modi's nationalist Hindutva ideology and support & fund Modi's BJP. Believe,now you know who is at work. Time for Pakistan to learn from India and establish IT and Medical institutions so that our graduate can at least seek employment abroad and also protect Pakistan's interest .
mkaing room for BJP, zionist and other like minded.
Is this a special news for 1st april?
@Amit, Good one mate
Good job, Facebook.