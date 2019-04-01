Facebook takes down network linked to ISPR employees over 'coordinated inauthentic behaviour'

Facebook Inc announced on Monday it has taken down 103 “assets” ─ pages, groups and accounts ─ of Pakistani-origin that the company said were linked to employees of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and involved in “coordinated inauthentic behaviour”.

Dawn.com has reached out to ISPR for a comment.

The social media giant — which today shared details on "four separate takedowns ─ each distinct and unconnected" linked to both Pakistan and India — said it had removed the pages, accounts and groups set up by the networks "for violating Facebook's policies on coordinated inauthentic behaviour or spam".

Removes 103 pages, groups and accounts on both Facebook and Instagram as part of a network that originated in Pakistan

Removes 687 pages and accounts linked to individuals associated with an IT Cell of the Indian National Congress

Removes 321 pages and accounts in India that have broken Facebook rules against spam

"Today we removed 103 pages, groups and accounts for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behaviour on Facebook and Instagram as part of a network that originated in Pakistan," said a statement issued by Nathaniel Gleicher, the company’s head of Cybersecurity Policy, on their investigation.

“Although the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, our investigation found that it was linked to employees of the ISPR of the Pakistani military,” said the statement.

He told Dawn.com that Facebook could not say whether the activity was directed by the organisation or the employees were acting on their own.

"There were multiple employees engaged in this," he said, adding that Facebook is “highly confident” of the identity of the people involved.

Gleicher clarified that Facebook was removing accounts based on their behavior, not the content they posted.

A sample of the content posted by some of the Pages discovered by the investigation. ─ Photo courtesy Facebook

The investigation found that the network in Pakistan was spread across 24 pages on Facebook and Instagram, 57 Facebook accounts, seven Facebook groups, and 15 Instagram accounts.

"The individuals behind this activity used fake accounts to operate military fan pages; general Pakistani interest pages; Kashmir community pages; and hobby and news pages. They also frequently posted about local and political news including topics like the Indian government, political leaders, and military," the statement said, sharing the following details:

Followers: About 2.8 million accounts followed one or more of these Pages, about 4,700 accounts joined at least one of these groups, and around 1,050 accounts followed one or more of these Instagram accounts.

About 2.8 million accounts followed one or more of these Pages, about 4,700 accounts joined at least one of these groups, and around 1,050 accounts followed one or more of these Instagram accounts. Advertising: Around $1,100 in spending for ads on Facebook paid for in US dollars and Pakistani rupees. The first ad ran in May 2015 and the most recent ad ran in December 2018.

While talking to Dawn.com, Gleicher would not specify the number of individuals identified as being part of the network, nor did he get specific about how the links between them and the blocked pages and accounts were established.

A sample of the content posted by some of the Pages discovered by the investigation. ─ Photo courtesy Facebook

“For security purposes we cannot get too specific about how we make these links” he said because this sort of monitoring is an ongoing activity. “One of the ways we make these links is when we see someone operating one of these fake accounts, and then they log into their own account” he said.

India

Facebook said it was also removing 687 pages and accounts linked to India’s main opposition Congress party, just days before voting begins in a general election, because of “coordinated inauthentic behaviour” on the social media platform.

A sample of the content posted by some of the Pages discovered by the investigation. ─ Photo courtesy Facebook

Facebook said its investigation found that individuals used fake accounts and joined various groups to disseminate their content and increase engagement. Their posts included local news and criticism of political opponents such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Facebook said.

“While the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, our review found that it was connected to individuals associated with an INC (Indian National Congress) IT Cell,” it said, sharing the following details:

Presence on Facebook: 138 Pages and 549 Facebook accounts.

138 Pages and 549 Facebook accounts. Followers: About 206,000 accounts followed one or more of these Pages.

About 206,000 accounts followed one or more of these Pages. Advertising: Around $39,000 USD in spending for ads on Facebook, paid for in Indian rupees. The first ad ran in August 2014 and the most recent ad ran in March 2019.

Two of the samples shared by Facebook were of posts that criticised Modi’s initiatives and called for supporting the Congress party and its president, Rahul Gandhi.

Separately, Facebook said it had also removed another 227 pages and 94 accounts in India for violating its policies against spam and misrepresentation.