Husband who allegedly stripped wife naked, shaved her head jailed until court sees medical report

A judicial magistrate on Monday sent a man suspected of torturing his wife and shaving her hair off to jail until a medical report of the victim is furnished before the court.

Judicial Magistrate Shahid Zia, who was hearing the case at Model Town Courts, said that a ruling will be made on the matter after the medical report of the accuser, Asma Aziz, is presented.

The incident occurred on March 24; however, the Kahna police arrested the suspects on March 27 after a video complaint of Aziz went viral on social media and news channels, prompting the government’s machinery to come into action.

The woman alleged that her husband Mian Faisal would invite his friends to their house and force her to dance to amuse them. One day, she said, Faisal as usual forced her to perform dance when he invited his friends to their house. However, she refused to fulfil the demand of her husband and he started beating her with a plastic pipe and then shaved her head off with the help of his employee Rashid Ali.

Subsequently, police registered a case, arrested the husband and one of his employees and produced them before the court. The magistrate remanded them in police custody for investigation.

Today, the police produced Aziz's husband and one of his employees after culmination of their four-day physical remand.

Asma Bibi, along with her lawyers, appeared before the court. In her statement, she alleged that she was subjected to torture for her refusal to dance before friends of her husband. She pleaded the court to bring her husband to justice.

Police also submitted an investigation report and recovered material in the court. The investigation officer told the court that police recovered a trimmer, hair of the girl and a pipe used in alleged torture of the complainant in the case.

According to Aziz's account, she had married Faisal four years ago. Her husband turned hostile and started misbehaving with and torturing her over petty issues within six months of their marriage, Aziz said.

Faisal said on Monday that he is ready to accept his punishment [if proven guilty] but he should first have the chance to narrate his side of the story.

"You [the media] have been advocates for Asma for the past one week, give an hour to me and listen to what I have to say," he said.

"I will accept any punishment I am given," he said while talking to reporters upon his arrival at the court today.