DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 01, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Husband who allegedly stripped wife naked, shaved her head jailed until court sees medical report

Rana BilalUpdated April 01, 2019

Email

Mian Faisal in police custody — DawnNewsTV
Mian Faisal in police custody — DawnNewsTV

A judicial magistrate on Monday sent a man suspected of torturing his wife and shaving her hair off to jail until a medical report of the victim is furnished before the court.

Judicial Magistrate Shahid Zia, who was hearing the case at Model Town Courts, said that a ruling will be made on the matter after the medical report of the accuser, Asma Aziz, is presented.

The incident occurred on March 24; however, the Kahna police arrested the suspects on March 27 after a video complaint of Aziz went viral on social media and news channels, prompting the government’s machinery to come into action.

The woman alleged that her husband Mian Faisal would invite his friends to their house and force her to dance to amuse them. One day, she said, Faisal as usual forced her to perform dance when he invited his friends to their house. However, she refused to fulfil the demand of her husband and he started beating her with a plastic pipe and then shaved her head off with the help of his employee Rashid Ali.

Subsequently, police registered a case, arrested the husband and one of his employees and produced them before the court. The magistrate remanded them in police custody for investigation.

Today, the police produced Aziz's husband and one of his employees after culmination of their four-day physical remand.

Asma Bibi, along with her lawyers, appeared before the court. In her statement, she alleged that she was subjected to torture for her refusal to dance before friends of her husband. She pleaded the court to bring her husband to justice.

Police also submitted an investigation report and recovered material in the court. The investigation officer told the court that police recovered a trimmer, hair of the girl and a pipe used in alleged torture of the complainant in the case.

According to Aziz's account, she had married Faisal four years ago. Her husband turned hostile and started misbehaving with and torturing her over petty issues within six months of their marriage, Aziz said.

Faisal said on Monday that he is ready to accept his punishment [if proven guilty] but he should first have the chance to narrate his side of the story.

"You [the media] have been advocates for Asma for the past one week, give an hour to me and listen to what I have to say," he said.

"I will accept any punishment I am given," he said while talking to reporters upon his arrival at the court today.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Inamul Haq uk
Apr 01, 2019 02:54pm

what could possibly justify what you did to your wife?

Recommend 0
kainat
Apr 01, 2019 03:05pm

we should listen from the both sides .

Recommend 0
Adeel
Apr 01, 2019 03:19pm

Forget about wife here , how can anyone do this to another human ? these relation are just on another level but here its just a basic human decency that this guy have crossed .

Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 01, 2019 03:37pm

@Inamul Haq uk, His education and upbringing...

Recommend 0
ali
Apr 01, 2019 03:39pm

she wants to get asylum

Recommend 0
Laila
Apr 01, 2019 03:43pm

@Inamul Haq uk, well the press and social media are busy portraying her as a woman of questionable character. So my answer would be institutionalized misogyny. We don't complain when women get abused but we sure do get upset when they dare speak out and file charges.

Recommend 0
afzaal
Apr 01, 2019 03:46pm

if proved this allegation after giving defense time, the culprit have to be punished excruciatingly being the unpardonable offense. Her self-respect is Irretrievable if he punished but others will be saved after making efficacious legalization on the matter

Recommend 0
MAK
Apr 01, 2019 03:47pm

@Inamul Haq uk, Let him speak too dear! Law is there to judge guilty or innocent.. these are very sensitive issues and unfortunately our media so as many people always rush to make judgement against one party mostly men. Hope the guilty party get harsh punishment so others cannot even thing to do such crime!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 01, 2019

Monetary policy

Serious maturity is needed at this time, and a completely unsentimental view of the economy must be taken.
April 01, 2019

Email security

THE Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication recently turned the spotlight on a...
April 01, 2019

Curriculum reform

THE need to reform the curriculum in Pakistan — particularly to purge it of biases and material that promote ...
March 31, 2019

Action required

REALISATION is growing in Pakistan that it needs to do more vis-à-vis banned organisations with an alleged presence...
March 31, 2019

Stunting crisis

ACCORDING to a recent Multiple Indicators Cluster Survey, every third child under the age of five in Punjab suffers...
March 31, 2019

Press under fire

WITH the arrest by the Philippines government of journalist Maria Ressa on Friday, press freedom has taken yet...