Today's Paper | April 01, 2019

Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar's namaz-i-janaza performed

Tariq Saeed Birmani | Dawn.comUpdated April 01, 2019

Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar, a three-time former MPA from DG Khan, passed away at his residence in Taunsa Sharif. ─ Photo courtesy Tariq Birmani
Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar, a three-time former MPA from DG Khan, passed away at his residence in Taunsa Sharif. ─ Photo courtesy Tariq Birmani

Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar, father of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, passed away at his residence in Taunsa Sharif on Monday.

Fateh, a three-time former MPA from Dera Ghazi Khan, was also the chief of the Buzdar tribe, a feudal lord and an agriculturalist. He had also taken up a profession as a school teacher.

He is survived by his wife, five sons and four daughters. His namaz-i-janaza was performed after asr prayers. The congregation was attended by Jahangir Tareen, the Punjab chief secretary and the inspector general of police for Punjab amongst others.

Son of Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Buzdar, Fateh was born in Barthi, DG Khan. He obtained an MA in Political Science in 1964 from Karachi University.

He served as a member of the Federal Council, Majlis-i-Shura, from 1983-84, and as a member of the DG Khan district council. He went on to serve as the chairman of the Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Auqaf from 2003-07.

He was elected MPA in 1985, 2002 and 2008. During his political career, he was associated with the PML-Q, the PML-N and the Janoobi Punjab Soba Mahaz.

His funeral prayers will be offered at 4pm in Taunsa Sharif, and at 7pm in Barthi, the family's native village in the tribal area of Tuman Buzdar, DG Khan.

President Arif Alvi, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, among others, offered their condolences over Sardar Fateh's demise.

Comments (5)

Vivek Kumar Singh
Apr 01, 2019 11:42am

Only nine children........

Recommend 0
hishmat
Apr 01, 2019 11:48am

Rest in peace , He is great man of our society

Recommend 0
arshad
Apr 01, 2019 11:59am

Nine children.!!!!!

Recommend 0
mansoor
Apr 01, 2019 04:08pm

I was told CM was clean and had no political exposure. He was poor man of land who is not exposed to politics. Now what, his father was MPA thrice. Lies do not stay buried for long. He belongs to dynasty politics, Mr IK.

Recommend 0
abdullah
Apr 01, 2019 04:40pm

3 times as MPA and still no electricity in his area.says alot about this man.he never worked for the people his son also seems to be following his foot steps by doing nothing

Recommend 0

