Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar passes away

Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar, father of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, passed away at his residence in Taunsa Sharif on Monday.

Fateh, a three-time former MPA from Dera Ghazi Khan, was also the chief of the Buzdar tribe, a feudal lord and an agriculturalist. He had also taken up a profession as a school teacher.

He is survived by his wife, five sons and four daughters.

Son of Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Buzdar, Fateh was born in Barthi, DG Khan. He obtained an MA in Political Science in 1964 from Karachi University.

He served as a member of the Federal Council, Majlis-i-Shura, from 1983-84, and as a member of the DG Khan district council. He went on to serve as the chairman of the Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Auqaf from 2003-07.

He was elected MPA in 1985, 2002 and 2008. During his political career, he was associated with the PML-Q, the PML-N and the Janoobi Punjab Soba Mahaz.

His funeral prayers will be offered at 4pm in Taunsa Sharif, and at 7pm in Barthi, the family's native village in the tribal area of Tuman Buzdar, DG Khan.

President Arif Alvi, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, among others, offered their condolences over Sardar Fateh's demise.