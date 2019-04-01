Nadra digitises half a million applications for housing scheme

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has processed digitisation of 499,040 applications for the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

There is a shortfall of over 10 million houses in the country and every year the backlog is increasing.

The present government intends to promote access to housing to people of Pakistan and has launched the scheme and Nadra was assigned the task of digitising the forms.

The authority has successfully completed the first phase of the pilot project.

The data issued by the interior division has highlighted achievements (August 18, 2018 to March 10) of Nadra about its operational projects and revealed that 36,875 applications of arms licences for the interior ministry have also been processed, 96,028 applications were processed for the Punjab arms licences project and 12,102 applications have been processed (a ban imposed after Dec 31 till further orders) for the Sindh arms licences project (revalidation).

The other operational projects included Excise and Taxation, Islamabad Capital Territory for which 60,359 applications have been processed during the period, 73,101 applications of Executive Passport Office (EPO) have been processed, while the Temporary Displaced Persons Emergency Recovery Project is continuing with processing of 333,118 Livelihood Support Grant applications and processing of 368,480 Child Wellness Grant applications so far.

During the period mentioned above, Nadra also implemented some new contracts, including Kenya Maintenance Contract worth US $741,000, Nigeria Maintenance Contract worth $600,000 and Sudan Maintenance Contract for software enhancements, annual support and maintenance of Sudan Civil Registration System 2018-19.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2019