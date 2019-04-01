DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 01, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Rabbani accuses Centre of trying to reduce provinces’ share in NFC

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 01, 2019

Email

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Rabbani said that the IMF and the centrist mindset were unhappy with the vertical distribution of 57.5 per cent of the divisible pools to the provinces. — APP/File
In a statement on Saturday, Mr Rabbani said that the IMF and the centrist mindset were unhappy with the vertical distribution of 57.5 per cent of the divisible pools to the provinces. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has alleged that Islamabad at the behest of the ‘centrist mindset’ and International Monetary Fund (IMF) is trying to circumvent the provisions of Article 160(3A) of the Constitution which provide that the share of the provinces in National Finance Commission (NFC) Award shall not be less than the share given in the previous Award.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Rabbani said that the IMF and the centrist mindset were unhappy with the vertical distribution of 57.5 per cent of the divisible pools to the provinces.

“They, in fact, want to reduce this amount by at least 10 per cent, therefore, they are finding ways and means to circumvent Article 160(3A),” he said, adding the federal government “is placing demands on the provinces to contribute in the development projects in the erstwhile Fata (Federally Administered Tribal Areas), Gilgit-Baltistan and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

PPP senator says provinces being asked to make a contribution to projects such as BISP and Higher Education Commission

“They are also asking for contribution from the provinces for the maintenance of the security force for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and in the overall internal security in terms of terrorism,” he said, adding “these are methods of funding federal projects with the resources allocated to the provinces and reducing their allocation from the previous NFC Award.”

Mr Rabbani, who has served as the Senate chairman, said that provinces were reportedly being asked to make a contribution to federal projects such as Benazir Income Support Programme and Higher Education Commission. He said such circumventions of constitutional provisions dealing with and pertaining to provincial autonomy had been done in the past as well, their result had been disastrous as it had affected constitutional governance and created polarisation between the federation and the provinces and the provinces themselves.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 01, 2019

Monetary policy

Serious maturity is needed at this time, and a completely unsentimental view of the economy must be taken.
April 01, 2019

Email security

THE Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication recently turned the spotlight on a...
April 01, 2019

Curriculum reform

THE need to reform the curriculum in Pakistan — particularly to purge it of biases and material that promote ...
March 31, 2019

Action required

REALISATION is growing in Pakistan that it needs to do more vis-à-vis banned organisations with an alleged presence...
March 31, 2019

Stunting crisis

ACCORDING to a recent Multiple Indicators Cluster Survey, every third child under the age of five in Punjab suffers...
March 31, 2019

Press under fire

WITH the arrest by the Philippines government of journalist Maria Ressa on Friday, press freedom has taken yet...