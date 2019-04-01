Govt lavishes funds on south Punjab

LAHORE: Development schemes worth billions of rupees are being approved for South Punjab reportedly on the recommendation of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, or simply because of the realisation that this is the priority area for the PTI provincial set-up.

The schemes are being approved in the meetings of the standing committee of the cabinet on finance and development.

One such scheme is worth Rs4.1932 billion which has been approved for inclusion in the ADP 2018-19. Funds would be decided by the Planning and Development Board in consultation with the finance department after the ADP review.

The road sector schemes of the package were announced by the chief minister during his visit to Dera Ghazi Khan in November last year. These include improvement of Taunsa city roads, construction of approach road up to Sasti Basti, rehabilitation of metalled road from Zain to Bharthi, widening of road from Basti Buzdar via Mangrotha, construction of metalled road from Mangrotha Chowk Taunsa to Basti Buzdar, rehabilitation of metalled road from Indus Highway Morr to Sokar to Bughlanai, construction of metalled road from Indus Highway Nari Janubi to Bair Meer Basti Harnay Wali, metalled road from Head 22 to Indus Highway, construction of Taunsa Bypass and widening of road from Kathgarh to Khad Buzdar.

Officials said funds for the execution of the schemes would be diverted from the ADP scheme titled “Punjab Special Development Programme” reflected in the ADP 2018-19 with an allocation of Rs4 billion.

The committee approved widening of road from Lohdran to Jalalpur Pirwala costing an estimated Rs1.592 billion. The approval was for release of Rs300 million for it in the current budget.

Other approved schemes include establishment of dispensary at Zindapir and Mubarki, upgradation of RHC (rural health centre) Shadan Lund as model RHC, upgradation of RHC Vehova as RHC, missing facilities at Civil Hospital Sakhi Sarwar, upgradation of RHC Barthi into 60-bed THQ hospital and upgradation of THQ Hospital Taunsa Sharif from the existing 100-bed to 190-bed hospital.

They will cost several millions of rupees and funds for them are being provided from the current ADP.

Five schemes worth Rs1.211 billion and announced by the chief minister during his visit to Dera Ghazi Khan were also approved. Initially Rs666.966 were approved from the current ADP.

These schemes include beautification of Manka Canal, Dera Ghazi Khan, laying of sewer lines along Manka Canal, restoration of City Park, Nawaz Sharif Park and Ghazi Park, construction of 58 rural water supply schemes in tehsil Taunsa and beautification of exit-entry points of Dera Ghazi Khan and Taunsa.

The committee has approved creation of 38 posts in the Dera Ghazi Khan Development Authority restored by the chief minister costing Rs65.852 million. The department concerned has been asked to rationalise the demand of 12 vehicles for field and staff duty in the same development authority.

It has approved Rs80 million scheme of establishment of Panaah Gah/Musafir Khana at Dera Ghazi Khan, releasing Rs20 million through supplementary grants in the current budget.

A Rs85.795 million scheme of establishment of synthetic turf hockey ground in the Dera Ghazi Khan City Park has been approved.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2019