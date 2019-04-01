Boy in ‘protective custody’ for attempting to fly ‘flying machine’
SAHIWAL: Rang Shah police on Sunday took a youth into “protective custody” who was attempting to operate, what he called, a flying device he had created.
Police caught Fayaz, a matriculation student, who was about to ‘fly’ his device in the fields of village 50/EB, Muhammad Nagar of Arifwala. Fayaz claimed to have sold his four-kanal piece of land he had inherited and invested the money into developing a flying machine.
On Sunday, hundreds of villagers gathered as he was about to test the machine. However, someone informed Rang Shah police who cordoned off the fields and stopped Fayaz.
Take a look: Ultralight helicopter made by two brothers in Peshawar
Witnesses said police carried the machine in a tractor trolley and took it to the police station along with Fayaz. No first information report was registered against him and the youth was in custody till the filing of this report.
Rang Shah Station House Officer Nisar Bhatti told Dawn that Fayaz had only been taken into protective custody and the unreliable machine impounded to ensure it did not cause any harm to villagers who had gathered to witness the experiment.
He said they had called in experts to check what the device was and how it would function.
Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2019
Comments (21)
That's like killing creativity
Could have waited till he demonstrated its abilities..
Give him some award. Don't lock him.
I can understand the safety concern but inventors should not be discouraged....
Oh please what the hell is this, police should have handled the matter in a more civilized manner than locking up the poor boy who was out to fulfill his dream.
Now imagine if somebody had taken wright brothers into protective custody. Innovation needs a daring heart.
this guy should be encouraged not arrested ...he has the passion..
Great compliment for young innovator. Beware there’s police.
if the right brothers were born in a pakistani village, we would still be travelling on camels, trains and ships. We as a nation curtail creative thinking, and there is no government or corporate support to think out of the box. only tote the prescribed line
let the creativity flourish!
Sad of police attitude. Disappointing.
Interesting, perhaps send him to school instead. Maybe he has potential and he obviously has interest in the field. He could end up being a great engineer. You never know.
Instead of custody this boy should gave encouragement. Had Pakistan govt funded his project he would not sold his land.
Shouldn't we be encouraging our youth to do innovative projects like these?
He must have been encouraged rather than being arrested.
Shame, Shame, Shame. If the kid was in any Western Country, he would have been rewarded for making the flying machine and not been put behind bars.
Thatswhy creativity is dying in our society and encouraging young generation to be high tech clerks i.e. high degree with no creativity.
He should be inducted in PAF
Instead of calling some experts to find out how that thing works, isn't it sensible to ask the person who created the device on first hand? Cannot see a better example of killing an innovative mind who sadly has to fund his own project instead of government support.
Our police isn’t educated enough to have understood the machine mechanics... Perhaps had he given some ‘tip’ beforehand things would have been different..
Laws may be laws... but this treatment is surely absurd... not to say the least, he could have been taken to Aeronautical City like Kamra or put into College of Aeronautical Engineering to polish and groom his skills... we do need brilliant minds, which unfortunately are hardest to have and easiest to waste