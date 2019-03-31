Counting underway as PTI, PPP face off in Multan by-poll

Counting is underway for a by-poll in Multan's PP-218 constituency which was held to fill a vacant Punjab Assembly seat on Sunday.

The PP-218 seat had fallen vacant in January after the death of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Malik Mazhar Abbas Raan.

As per unofficial and preliminary results received from eight polling stations, PTI candidate Malik Wasif Mazhar Raan is leading the race with 2,834 votes while PPP candidate Malik Arshad Raan, who has the support of the PML-N, has bagged 2,460 votes.

In February, the PTI had awarded its ticket for the PP-218 by-election to Malik Wasif, the son of late MPA Mazhar Abbas. The same week, the PML-N had announced that it would support the PPP candidate in the contest for the vacant seat.

Polling began on Sunday at 8am and ended at 5pm without any breaks or major disturbances. Voters who were inside polling stations when the voting time ended were allowed to cast their votes.