With Australia a win away from whitewash, Pakistan opt to field first in final ODI

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first against Australia in the final one-day international (ODI) between the two teams at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The green shirts are looking to avoid a whitewash in the series, which Australia leads 4-0.

Australia brought in fast bowler Jason Behrendorff in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile. Mohammad Abbas was the only change made by Pakistan from its last game as the fast bowler replaced youngster Mohammad Hasnain.

On Friday, Australia pulled off a sensational last-over, six-run win despite a debut hundred by Pakistan's Abid Ali and second career century by Mohammad Rizwan in the fourth ODI.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Haris Sohail, Saad Ali, Umar Akmal, Imad Wasim (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Abbas

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff