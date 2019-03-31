DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 01, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Australia whitewash Pakistan 5-0 in ODI series despite Haris hundred

AFPUpdated March 31, 2019

Email

Pakistani cricketer Haris Sohail plays a shot during the fifth one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 31. — AFP
Pakistani cricketer Haris Sohail plays a shot during the fifth one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 31. — AFP
Australian players pose with the trophy after winning the international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 31, 2019. (Photo by MAHMOUD KHALED / AFP) — AFP or licensors
Australian players pose with the trophy after winning the international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 31, 2019. (Photo by MAHMOUD KHALED / AFP) — AFP or licensors

World champions Australia completed a 5-0 whitewash over Pakistan with a clinical 20-run win in the fifth and final one-day international despite a brilliant hundred from Haris Sohail in Dubai on Sunday.

Sohail scored a 129-ball 130 for his second one-day international hundred but failed to take Pakistan past Australia's imposing 327-7, finishing at 307-7 in 50 overs.

Australia's total was built around Usman Khawaja's 98 and a fiery 33-ball 70 by Glenn Maxwell coupled with Shaun Marsh's 61 and skipper Aaron Finch's 53 in a dominating batting show.

The series win gives Australia an eighth straight one-day victory following their 3-2 series win in India after losing the first two matches.

It gives them a sixth successive series win over Pakistan since losing in 2002 (in Australia) and fourth whitewash over their opponents — 1998 (3-0 in Pakistan), 2010 (5-0 in Australia) and in 2014 (3-0 in United Arab Emirates).

Australia's resurgence — after winning just three of their 18 matches between January 2018 to the first two matches in India earlier this month — could not have been more perfectly timed as they defend their World Cup title in England in two months.

Sohail, who hit 11 boundaries and three sixes, had set up the chase during a second wicket stand of 108 with Shan Masood (50 off 54 balls) and another 102 with Umar Akmal (44-ball 43) before Australia hit back with two wickets in the space of one run.

Umar holed out to off-spinner Nathan Lyon and a run later Sohail's innings was ended by Kane Richardson.

Stand-in skipper, deputising for injured Shoaib Malik (captain for the series), hit a 340-ball 50 not out with six boundaries and a six but it proved futile.

Pakistan had lost Abid Ali — who made a debut hundred in the last game — for nought in the first over.

Earlier, Khawaja and Maxwell made merry against Pakistan's bowling attack.

It was Maxwell's ten fours and three sixes that helped Australia to 107 runs in the last ten overs. He was finally bowled by paceman Junaid Khan who finished with three wickets for 63.

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja plays a shot. — AFP
Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja plays a shot. — AFP

Khawaja, who hit ten boundaries in his 111-ball innings, set the platform with a solid 134-run opening stand with Finch for the pair's second hundred run stand in the series.

Finch was finally bowled by pacer Usman Shinwari, finishing with 451 runs in the series, only 27 short of George Bailey's record in a bilateral series he made against India in 2013.

Khawaja, who made his first two ODI career hundreds in India earlier this month, was all set for his third but fell to a miscued drive off Shinwari, who finished with 4-49.

Khawaja added 80 for the second wicket with Marsh who hit five fours and a six in his 68-ball knock.

Australia won the first two matches in Sharjah by identical margins of eight wickets before winning the third in Abu Dhabi by 80 runs and fourth in Dubai by six runs.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Haris Sohail, Saad Ali, Umar Akmal, Imad Wasim (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Abbas

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Ban all terrorism

Ban all terrorism

Under the cover of countering terrorism, state suppression of the rights of Muslims has intensified.

Editorial

March 31, 2019

Action required

REALISATION is growing in Pakistan that it needs to do more vis-à-vis banned organisations with an alleged presence...
March 31, 2019

Stunting crisis

ACCORDING to a recent Multiple Indicators Cluster Survey, every third child under the age of five in Punjab suffers...
March 31, 2019

Press under fire

WITH the arrest by the Philippines government of journalist Maria Ressa on Friday, press freedom has taken yet...
NFC talks
Updated March 30, 2019

NFC talks

After a gap of many years, discussions on the next National Finance Commission award are finally moving forward.
March 30, 2019

Teachers’ protest

PARTS of Karachi’s so-called red zone presented the look of a battlefield on Thursday, as police officials cracked...
Muzzling critical voices
Updated March 30, 2019

Muzzling critical voices

IT would be comical — if it weren’t for the fact that it so perfectly encapsulates how shrunken the space for...