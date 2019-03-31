DAWN.COM

March 31, 2019

Indian Air Force's MiG-27 crashes near Jodhpur in Rajasthan

Dawn.comUpdated March 31, 2019

An Indian MiG-21 aircraft takes off. — AFP/File
An Indian MiG-21 aircraft takes off. — AFP/File

A MiG-27 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Sunday, Times of India (TOI) reported quoting officials.

The pilot of the MiG-27 aircraft ejected safely, said TOI, adding that the aircraft was on a routine mission when it crashed. According to the publication, officials cited "engine problems" as the reason for the crash of the "MiG-27 UPG aircraft which got airborne from Utarlai Air Force base".

Preliminary reports indicate no loss of property or life on the ground, TOI added.

This is the second Indian jet to crash this month; earlier on March 8, the IAF lost a MiG-21 after it crashed while on routine patrol in Rajasthan because of a "bird hit after take off".

Pakistan had downed two Indian aircraft on Feb 27, at least one of which was a MiG-21 Bison. The loss had triggered Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to say the results of the dogfight would have been different if India had inducted Rafale fighter jets into its air force — a comment seen as a veiled swipe at the MiG-21.

An Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was arrested by troops and later released by the government as a gesture of peace intended to defuse soaring tensions with New Delhi.

Despite both countries moving to de-escalate the situation, their respective air forces and armies remain operationally deployed.

Bipul
Mar 31, 2019 01:15pm

These soviet era jets must be discarded anyways. Why risk pilots.

Ali
Mar 31, 2019 01:24pm

their entire airforce would disappear in no time at this rate. Pakistan won't have to do a thing!

Sheraz
Mar 31, 2019 01:24pm

One more down! Keep counting

Sameer Shinde
Mar 31, 2019 01:29pm

Actually you can take credit by claiming that you shot the plane using some advance technology.

ALIG
Mar 31, 2019 01:32pm

Fear of Pakistan air force. PTSD is a thing, look it up people.

Surya Kant Agrawal
Mar 31, 2019 01:34pm

This is normal. India can afford it.

Faisal
Mar 31, 2019 01:40pm

@Sameer Shinde, why do we claim when they are falling themselves from sky?

M. Saeed
Mar 31, 2019 01:41pm

These are routine crashes of old and ill-maintained combat crafts.

Welcome
Mar 31, 2019 01:46pm

This is how ISRO looked like in the 80-90’s. So many failures. Look at it now. Hold on till the modernisation kickoff in IAF...

