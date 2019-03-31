DAWN.COM

MQM-P's Khawaja Izharul Hassan injured in Karachi road accident

Imtiaz Ali | Dawn.comUpdated March 31, 2019

MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan addresses a press conference in Karachi. ─ DawnNewsTV/File
MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan addresses a press conference in Karachi. ─ DawnNewsTV/File

MQM-Pakistan leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan and at least three others were injured in a road accident in Karachi's Super Highway area on Sunday.

MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari confirmed the accident, saying that his colleague's life is out of danger, but that of one of his police guards is critical.

MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari apprises reporters of Khawaja Izhar's health.

"He has sustained injuries on his head and his back. The head wound is quite deep. A CT scan has been conducted and it shows that although it is a deep wound, he has not suffered a brain injury or anything like that," Subzwari told reporters.

He added that there is some "pressure" on one of Hassan's spinal discs, "but doctors say that it will get better with time".

Subzwari had earlier tweeted that the CT scan had raised fears of an internal wound, so Hassan would be taken for surgery.

Hospital sources said that Hassan is "under supervision" and there is "no information regarding operation currently".

