Man gets three-month jail for second marriage

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate in Cantonment Courts has sentenced a man to three-month jail and imposed a fine of Rs5,000 on him for contracting second marriage without mandatory permission of first wife.

Rabia Younas filed a complaint through a counsel pleading that her husband Shoaib Zahid contracted second marriage without obtaining her consent required under section 6 of Muslim Family Law Ordinance 1961. The counsel asked the court to punish the man under the law for committing a crime. He also produced witnesses and documentary evidence to prove the offence of the respondent.

The magistrate, Kashif Abbas, observed that verbal and documentary evidence presented by the complainant established the offence the respondent committed. Therefore, the magistrate handed down three-month imprisonment to the respondent and Rs5,000 fine.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2019