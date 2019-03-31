DAWN.COM

Man gets three-month jail for second marriage

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 31, 2019

The man's first wife did not give him the mandatory permission he requires to contract a second marriage. ─ AFP/File
The man's first wife did not give him the mandatory permission he requires to contract a second marriage. ─ AFP/File

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate in Cantonment Courts has sentenced a man to three-month jail and imposed a fine of Rs5,000 on him for contracting second marriage without mandatory permission of first wife.

Rabia Younas filed a complaint through a counsel pleading that her husband Shoaib Zahid contracted second marriage without obtaining her consent required under section 6 of Muslim Family Law Ordinance 1961. The counsel asked the court to punish the man under the law for committing a crime. He also produced witnesses and documentary evidence to prove the offence of the respondent.

The magistrate, Kashif Abbas, observed that verbal and documentary evidence presented by the complainant established the offence the respondent committed. Therefore, the magistrate handed down three-month imprisonment to the respondent and Rs5,000 fine.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2019

Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Mar 31, 2019 12:20pm

Very good. Will 2nd marriage be declared as null and void or he will be allowed to live with the second girl as her husband is my question which needs an answer? Incidentally, should we not find out as to what could be the reason that he went to the extent marrying without consent from the 1st wife? Can his 1st wife wed to anyone or not is also a question to be answered? Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Recommend 0

