PM inaugurates Lahore-Karachi Jinnah Express

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Lahore-Karachi train Jinnah Express on Saturday, pledging to improve and revamp the country’s creaking railways network with the help of China.

“Since rail transport is an economical source of travelling for the public, it needs to be promoted as well as modernised. We will seek help from China that has introduced state-of-the-art rail network in the world,” he said at the inaugural ceremony.

PM Khan announced his plans to travel to China next month “to request them to help us in upgrading our railways”.

Speaking on tourism, PM Khan’s preferred subject these days especially after recently announcing his PTI-led government’s ambitious new tourism policy, he said he would undertake wide-ranging efforts to promote trains for local and international tourists. “Pakistan is the most beautiful country in the world with several attractions for tourists. I assure you we will promote tourism and Pakistan Railways unlike the previous rulers.”

Plans to visit China next month to seek their expertise in revamping railways

He was also of the view that travelling by trains will substantially reduce traffic congestion on the country’s overburdened road network since “a large number of people prefer travelling via this mode of transportation”.

“So we must make railways our top priority, enabling more and more people to use this mode instead of travelling on roads.”

He also mentioned salaries of railway workers in his speech saying he was convinced they need to be raised, “but before making any promises, I would need to first consult the finance ministry about the availability of funds. If they have funds, we will raise salaries”, he said.

Health cards, too, were needed for railway workers but again it was linked to the availability of funds, he said.

The PM also promised to direct the petroleum minister to use trains to transport oil instead of tankers. “I would discourage the oil tankers ‘mafia’ by ordering the minister to use railways for oil transportation.”

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the rail administration was working hard to make railways cost-effective and the best travelling mode for the public.

Jinnah Express during its journey would reportedly stop at three railway stations — Khanewal, Rohri and Hyderabad.

The capacity of Jinnah Express is approximately 650 passengers with single fare for each passenger fixed at Rs6,500.

Catering facilities and sleeping berths will also be offered to the travellers of Jinnah Express that will complete its journey in 16 hours.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2019