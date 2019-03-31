Suspected rapists of woman beggar held in Swabi

SWABI: Two alleged rapists of a woman beggar have confessed to their involvement in the crime during preliminary interrogations, sources told Dawn on Saturday.

They said the accused, Akbar Khan and Fayaz Khan, were arrested the other day and the police had obtained a two-day remand from a local court.

The wife of Sirtaj Khan, hailing from Tordher, had alleged in the FIR that two unidentified people raped her at gunpoint at an empty house in Zaida village.

The sources said the two people had deceived the beggar and told her that one of their relatives wanted to give her zakat, and took her to Zaida village. Both took out pistols and raped her at gunpoint and warned her that if she disclosed the incident to police she would be killed.

However, the victim got registered an FIR against the accused at Zaida police station, said the sources. They said during investigation the two admitted to their crime.

Swabi DSP Khalid Khan said they arrested the rapists after the victim told them about the physical appearances of the two.

However, the sources said the medical report of the incident was still awaited and was expected to be received on Monday.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and two injured when rival groups clashed in Managi village on Saturday, police said.

The two groups indulged in verbal brawl on a petty issue and later on exchanged heavy fire. As a result, Mohammad Naseer was killed on the spot and Ijaz Khan and Said Faqir were injured, who were shifted to Kalu Khan hospital. AN FIR was registered against district councillor, Fazal Rahim and his brothers.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2019