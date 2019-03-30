PM Khan tells PPP, PML-N leaders to 'return nation's money' if they want reprieve
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday, while addressing a rally in Khan Garh, Ghotki, said the government will not let PML-N and PPP leaders off the (accountability) hook "until they give the country's money back".
"This country will not forgive you. You have only one route: give the country's money back and we will leave you be," the premier said.
Prime Minister Khan noted that earlier, "the Sharif brothers [former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif] used to say that the former president [Asif Ali Zardari] was corrupt; later, Zardari and his son [Bilawal Bhutto Zardari] used to say that the [Sharif] brothers were corrupt.
"Today, both are trying to come together to 'save democracy'," he remarked, questioning the sincerity of the two parties' political moves.
He said he wanted to "challenge" the two opposition parties to do whatever they wanted to do, but the government would not back down from holding them accountable.
The prime minister said his opponents "can go ahead with train marches", a reference to the PPP's "Caravan-i-Bhutto", and "can also come to D-Chowk in Islamabad to stage a sit-in ('dharna'). "The government's containers are ready," he offered.
"We will provide you food in the containers," the premier said, adding he will see how long they can hold their ground.
"We [the PTI] held a dharna for four and a half months — not for our theft, [but] for the country's democracy and for free and fair elections."
'Sindh's royalties stolen'
Prime Minister Khan had begun his address citing the example of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who he credited with lifting Malaysia out of poverty.
"Remember, countries are not poor: [it is] corruption [which] leaves a country poor and indebted," the premier said.
Khan said that Sindh should be the most prosperous province of Pakistan as it is home to Karachi, the financial capital of the country; the most gas is extracted from the province; and because it has fertile land, where cash crops such as sugarcane and rice grow in abundance.
However, the premier said, poverty persists in interior Sindh due to endemic corruption.
He noted that in the past ten years, 70 per cent of Sindh's gas came from Ghotki, but regretted that the district which should have been furthest ahead had been left behind.
"In the past ten years, Rs234bn were distributed to Sindh as gas royalties," the premier said, adding that everything had gone to the provinces in the National Finance Commission (NFC) award even while the federal government itself was going bankrupt.
"The money for your development should have come from the province, as the centre had given them the funds," he said. "Everyone should ask how much of the share of royalties was given to Ghotki."
"This is corruption," he said, describing it as a few people controlling public resources while the rest of the country descended into poverty.
The premier said the money that should have been spent on the people of the country was pocketed by these elements and stashed in fake back accounts, and then moved abroad through money laundering.
He asked how the country's indebtedness rose from Rs6 trillion to Rs30 trillion in the past ten years alone.
"Where did the money go?" he asked, adding that when the people responsible for the country's precarious financial position were being held to account, "they say democracy had come under threat".
Khan said that the money of royalties from gas should first go to those areas where it was found. He cited the example of Texas in the United States where oil was found and as a result even now the richest people were in Texas.
"First it [Texas] became prosperous and then the rest of America," he said.
Alternatively, he said in Pakistan, the people in areas where gas was found were poor.
The premier concluded his address by sharing that in 'Naya Pakistan', those areas where certain resources were found, would also be the first to reap the benefits.
Return the stolen loot... Will these crooks?
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
MR. PM you are not running the show for these cases on NS or AZ. nor your patronized dharna was for this cause...... Focus on your own otherwise hopeless performance
Good man. One suggestion make expats return easy and favourable for business.
They woud not give it.next step?
Could not understand, how can corrupt and malice people reprieved from accountability even if they ready to give the country's money back. Such culprits who involved and proved guilty in wrongdoings and corruptions must be punished according to the law.
How about those who sensing the change of winds switched over their loyalties to the present rulers? Shouldn't they be asked to return the looted money which they took from the public exchequer to the people? Why not ask them too to undo the wrongs they did previously? Accountability for them should also be called to be done thoroughly if it is to be overboard or is it a task impossible to achieve?
They have learned to play this peters game from you , you showed the opposition how to paralyse the govt and are now getting your own medicine back
I am not willing to forgive either - even if the return each penny they have stolen.
The did the crime, they must do the time and pay some fine!
No such thing as a free lunch in my book!
@Nadeem, jail for life for them and their families
@Aamir Latif , " Focus on your own otherwise hopeless performance"
As opposed to the hopeful performance of AAZ and NS of the past?
One cannot be satiated no much how much ill-gotten wealth he accumulates. The other cannot trust a single Paksitan doctor for his alleged ailment in jail?
Does that give you enough reason to be hopeful!??
PM IK makes sense!
@Aamir Latif , easy for you to say! Do you have a family? A house? If yes, please show me how can you run it or manage it without money? Better yet - you know who stole your money / wouldn’t you go after that person for the sake of your house or family? I am surprised on your logic!
If they return the money without any problem then they should get a suspended sentence of 5 years.
Even if his contention my be right but he should not give message as if it is he who decides who shall go to jail, when and for what.
@Nasir Jan, only difference is that he did it foe the betterment of the country and they’re doing it to not go to jail and they’re against Pakistan ! So u see the difference ! Pls pay attention to the article you’ll understand!
This is like asking for ransom since they can not still prove how much was taken from public accounts.
Bluffing or forcefully is not the civalized way.
Yes we need the looted money back immediately. Commoners will not be able to sustain these price hikes. These price hikes needs to be reversed before the Ramadan. Commoners are struggling to bring food to the table for their families.
Pml and ppp have looted enough money if injected to our economy we would be rich.
Imran Khan is the only hope for Pakistan.