DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 30, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Saudi delegation to arrive on Monday to review 'Road to Makkah' arrangements

Javed HussainMarch 30, 2019

Email

'Road to Makkah' project will make immigration process easier for pilgrims. — AFP/File
'Road to Makkah' project will make immigration process easier for pilgrims. — AFP/File

A 14-member delegation from Saudi Arabia's interior ministry will arrive in Islamabad on Monday to review the arrangements made to assist Haj pilgrims under the 'Road to Makkah' project.

Under the 'Road to Makkah' project — that has been initiated by Saudi Arabia to facilitate Muslim pilgrims — all immigration requirements are fulfilled at the airport of origin. The project also includes other Muslim countries, like Indonesia and Malaysia.

Under the project, 90 per cent of Pakistani pilgrims will go through customs and immigration processes at the airports in Pakistan before leaving for Haj, instead of having to wait for 10-12 hours after arriving in Saudi Arabia, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs said.

The Saudi delegation will be briefed at the Islamabad International Airport by officials from Customs, Civil Aviation Authority, the Anti-Narcotics Force and the interior and foreign ministries. The delegation will also review the arrangements made at the airports in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad, where the immigration counters are expected to be set up.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Zakota
Mar 30, 2019 04:18pm

Excellent

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

‘Urdu medium’

‘Urdu medium’

There is widespread recognition that English is the language of power.

Editorial

NFC talks
Updated March 30, 2019

NFC talks

After a gap of many years, discussions on the next National Finance Commission award are finally moving forward.
March 30, 2019

Teachers’ protest

PARTS of Karachi’s so-called red zone presented the look of a battlefield on Thursday, as police officials cracked...
Muzzling critical voices
Updated March 30, 2019

Muzzling critical voices

IT would be comical — if it weren’t for the fact that it so perfectly encapsulates how shrunken the space for...
Updated March 29, 2019

Anti-poverty initiative

There is little doubt that PM has shown a sincere desire to deliver to the poor. The problem is with the path forward.
March 29, 2019

PPP’s ‘safe’ journey

BILAWAL Bhutto-Zardari’s train march through parts of Sindh has generated quite a lot of interest all around. The...
March 29, 2019

Domestic violence

THE harrowing case of a woman in Lahore who was allegedly tortured by her husband and ignored by the police, as well...