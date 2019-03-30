PM Khan to inaugurate Bin Qasim Park in Karachi today

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in Karachi on an official visit, will inaugurate the Bin Qasim Park on Saturday, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to Radio Pakistan, he will also hold meetings to discuss development projects in Karachi. His agenda also includes a visit to Khan Garh, Ghotki where he will address a gathering. He will be accompanied by ministers including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, Geo News reported.

Prime Minister Khan will also hold meetings with the leadership of the Grand Democratic Alliance.

Yesterday, the prime minister visited Quetta, where he performed the groundbreaking of the new Balochistan Health Complex. The premier landed at Karachi's Quaid-i-Azam International Airport on Friday night and was received by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

He had met with the leadership of government's coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) and promised to address their concerns regarding the development of Karachi. The meeting has raised hopes for a special announcement from the Islamabad for the country’s business capital.