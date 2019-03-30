Unborn baby dies as pregnant woman shot at, critically wounded by 'lover' in Karachi

An unborn baby died after a man shot at and critically wounded a heavily pregnant woman and later attempted suicide by shooting himself in New Karachi area on Friday evening, police said.

Kashan Lodhi, 34, shot at and injured Iqra alias Javeria inside a flat located in Super Terrace, Sector 11-H near UP Mor area of Karachi. He later attempted to kill himself with the same weapon.

Both the man and the woman sustained critical bullet wounds and were transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

New Karachi Station House Officer Tahir Khan told Dawn that Iqra, a full-term pregnant woman, was due to give birth to her child on Saturday (tomorrow).

According to the officer, Iqra had obtained a divorce (khula) from her husband, who lives in Dubai, around three months ago. The two have a four-year-old son, who lives with his father.

After developing differences with her husband, Iqra started living with her friend, Irsa, at her flat in New Karachi for the last several months, the SHO revealed. Kashan is a brother of Irsa.

Regarding the possible motive behind the incident, the SHO quoted Irsa as saying that her brother had been involved in a 'love-affair' with the recently divorced 35-year-old woman and that he even wanted to marry her.

On Friday evening, Kashan took out a pistol "all of a sudden" and opened fire on Iqra, resulting in bullet injuries to her abdomen. Irsa said she tried to stop her brother but he also shot himself in the abdomen.

According to police, Irsa in her statement said she is unaware as to what actually transpired before her brother took the extreme step.

Police surgeon Dr Qarar Ahmed Abbasi told Dawn that the unborn baby was found to have expired because of the critical bullet injuries received by the woman on her abdomen.

He added that the wounded woman was shifted to the operation theatre where doctors were trying to save her life.

A case is yet to be registered by the police.