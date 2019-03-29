DAWN.COM

March 29, 2019

PM Khan to conduct quarterly review of performance by ministries, reports expected in 2 weeks

Sanaullah KhanMarch 29, 2019

The premier had chaired a meeting in November in which the ministries had presented their short and long term targets. — PID
Prime Minister Imran Khan will be conducting a quarterly review of all the ministries and cabinet divisions of the government, for which a notice was sent to all federal secretaries by the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

The circular recalled that the prime minister had chaired a meeting in November last year in which all federal secretaries had presented the short-term as well as long-term targets of their respective cabinet divisions and ministries.

In order to review their performance against the parameters discussed and approved at that time, a review meeting has now been called by the prime minister. A notice issued by Secretary to the Prime Minister Azam Khan has also detailed the format to be adhered to for the presentation.

According to the notice, the following aspects (quoted verbatim) must be strictly adhered to:

  1. Presentation shall be made for maximum of 30 mins followed by 15 mins Q&A session.
  2. Emphasis should remain on the efforts made to achieve the goals/targets so assigned and the issues that require resolution.
  3. Inter-ministerial coordination, if required, must be made prior to presentation to avoid any duplication.
  4. Long term plans should also have implementation strategy.
  5. No deviations whatsoever from the approved format would be allowed in any case and the Divisions are expected to fully adhere to the time slots.
  6. Ministries/Divisions shall also include information about the subordinate organisations/attached departments
  7. Ministries/Divisions shall without fail provide information on the format within 2 weeks positively.

The circular states that the date and time of the meeting will be notified later.

Bilal Kaifi
Mar 29, 2019 09:19pm

Even in cricket a worst performing bowler was changed , finance ministry needs a real growth centric economist .

Malik Usman Javed
Mar 29, 2019 09:20pm

Take Result now......All will pass with warning.....these are only government gimics like many other e.g. 100 days, 6 month Police reforms poverty reforms ....stunts from Khan's bag will soon finish....always false and long promises

Sabnam
Mar 29, 2019 09:22pm

Who will check performance of PM Khan? So far the output is zero. Promises are in media, results are zero.

Gordon D. Walker
Mar 29, 2019 09:38pm

This will send a message to one and all...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Must learn
Mar 29, 2019 09:46pm

Good governance bound to come if such a wonderful PM in driving seat. Today the people of Pak can realize what the former PMs sew and the new PM has to face those fatal blunders like circular debts, and corruptions. Though the cases against plunderers in offing, people wish to see recovery asap and those responsible be disqualified and put in prison.

