PM Khan to conduct quarterly review of performance by ministries, reports expected in 2 weeks

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be conducting a quarterly review of all the ministries and cabinet divisions of the government, for which a notice was sent to all federal secretaries by the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

The circular recalled that the prime minister had chaired a meeting in November last year in which all federal secretaries had presented the short-term as well as long-term targets of their respective cabinet divisions and ministries.

In order to review their performance against the parameters discussed and approved at that time, a review meeting has now been called by the prime minister. A notice issued by Secretary to the Prime Minister Azam Khan has also detailed the format to be adhered to for the presentation.

According to the notice, the following aspects (quoted verbatim) must be strictly adhered to:

Presentation shall be made for maximum of 30 mins followed by 15 mins Q&A session. Emphasis should remain on the efforts made to achieve the goals/targets so assigned and the issues that require resolution. Inter-ministerial coordination, if required, must be made prior to presentation to avoid any duplication. Long term plans should also have implementation strategy. No deviations whatsoever from the approved format would be allowed in any case and the Divisions are expected to fully adhere to the time slots. Ministries/Divisions shall also include information about the subordinate organisations/attached departments Ministries/Divisions shall without fail provide information on the format within 2 weeks positively.

The circular states that the date and time of the meeting will be notified later.