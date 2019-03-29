DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 29, 2019

State Bank raises key interest rate by 50 basis points to 10.75%

ReutersUpdated March 29, 2019

Despite narrowing, the current account deficit remains high, fiscal consolidation is slower than anticipated, and core inflation continues to rise: SBP. — AP/File
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 10.75 per cent on Friday, citing continuing inflationary pressures and a high fiscal and current account deficit.

The central bank said pressure on foreign exchange reserves had eased since the last meeting of the monetary policy committee in January, with improved stability on financial markets and better business confidence.

“Nonetheless, despite narrowing, the current account deficit remains high, fiscal consolidation is slower than anticipated, and core inflation continues to rise,” it said in a statement announcing the decision.

Examine: False starts, faltering economy

The move, just days after the SBP cut its 2019 growth forecast to between 3.5 and 4pc, underlines the pressure the managers of the cash-strapped economy face to tighten monetary policy as the government seeks a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

The economy has faced increasing headwinds, with ratings agency Standard and Poor's cutting its sovereign rating to 'B-' from 'B' last month, citing diminished growth prospects as well as external and fiscal stresses.

The SBP noted that consumer price inflation, which reached 6.5pc in the July-February period, hit 8.2pc in February, the highest annual increase since June 2014.

It said the current account deficit narrowed to $8.8 billion in the first eight months of the 2019 fiscal year, compared to a deficit of $11.4bn during the same period last year — a fall of 22.6pc.

The fall was driven by a narrowing in the trade deficit through a reduction in imports and a rise in remittances from overseas Pakistanis, while exports remained flat.

Exports have lagged despite a sharp weakening in the value of the rupee, which has lost about a quarter of its value in the past year.

The country's chronically strained foreign exchange reserves improved somewhat, rising to $10.7bn as of this week, helped by funds booked from funding agreements with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

However the fiscal deficit, which IMF projections forecast will approach 7pc of gross domestic product this year, widened further and the central bank said the fiscal defict target for the current year would be breached.

MSD
Mar 29, 2019 08:20pm

As disappointing as usual.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Mar 29, 2019 08:29pm

Pakistan should reach 12% interest rate to secure IMF loan.

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Mar 29, 2019 08:29pm

I am worried 50 basis point raised on borrowing. Rate ,now mark up rate is 10.75. Petrolium rates will be further raised by 10 per litre. Electricity rates will be raised by RS. 2.00 per units. Private borrowing from Banks have.been increased many fold. It is not because people have stated new businesses or expanding their businesses. Devaluation has also increased the cost of.doing business. People are borrowing more just to keep their business afloat. I apprehend it will not last very long. Sooner or later defaults will emerge. PTI government will be responsible for the closing of these businesses and getting people job less. Finance team of Prime Minister is sleeping/ incompetent to reach financial close of IMF loan. Economy has come to stand still. Please do something.

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Mar 29, 2019 08:34pm

This will further add fuel to the already burning inflation. It seems that this govt has started accepting all conditions from IMF at the cost of poor And middle class

Recommend 0
Babol
Mar 29, 2019 08:55pm

Country is in Right Direction

Recommend 0

