March 29, 2019

Woman shot dead by brother over 'love marriage' in Karachi: police

Imtiaz AliUpdated March 29, 2019

The woman was travelling in a rickshaw with her brother-in-law when unidentified attackers gunned them down. — AP
A woman who had contracted a free-will marriage last year was shot dead allegedly by her brother in Karachi's Saeedabad neighbourhood on Friday, police said. Her brother-in-law was killed as well.

The 30-year-old woman was travelling in a rickshaw with her 22-year-old brother-in-law when unidentified pillion riders opened fire on them at Pakistan Chowk in Dawood Goth.

The duo sustained critical bullet injuries and were transported to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival, according to police surgeon Dr Qarar Ahmed.

Editorial: Murder, not ‘honour’

Both the suspects managed to escape the crime scene.

Station House Officer Irfan Asif told Dawn that the deceased woman had married a man of her own free will in 2018. It was their love marriage and the woman's family did not approve of it.

The officer claimed that the woman's brother along with another suspect carried out the double murder.

The slain woman belonged to the Rind tribe while her husband hails from the Brohi tribe.

According to police, investigators collected four spent bullet casings fired from 9mm and 30-bore pistols from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the woman and her brother-in-law's murder and sought a detailed report from West SSP Shoukat Ali, a police spokesperson said.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Wasim
Mar 29, 2019 09:17pm

Are we civilized people? What is this happening daily? Shame.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Mar 29, 2019 09:37pm

What manner of craziness is this? What level of sanity or lack of same does this present to the world at large? Tourism...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Mar 29, 2019 09:51pm

.......and the saga continues in Pakistan where every man thinks it his birthright to judge a woman and claim the honour of killing her!

Recommend 0
SachBol
Mar 29, 2019 09:52pm

Alas! Lack of education and tribal thinking still widespread.

Recommend 0
SHAIL
Mar 29, 2019 10:08pm

With crimes like this, there is no limit to number of medical facilities IK has to open.

Recommend 0

