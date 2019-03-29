Maxwell misses hundred but Australia post 277-7 in fourth ODI
Glenn Maxwell missed a fighting hundred by two runs but still guided Australia to 277-7 in the fourth one-day international against an injury-hit Pakistan in Dubai on Friday.
The dashing middle-order batsman knocked three sixes and nine boundaries in his 98 off 82 balls to lift Australia — sent into bat by Pakistan — from 140-5 to an imposing total on a slow Dubai stadium pitch.
A new look Pakistan team — with Imad Wasim as skipper after Shoaib Malik was ruled out with a rib injury — had caught Australia napping at 101-4 when Maxwell walked in.
He repaired the innings with a 134-run partnership for the sixth with Alex Carey who finished with 67-ball 55 for his maiden fifty with three boundaries.
Maxell, bowled by fast bowler Usman Shinwari off a no-ball when on 76, was within a stroke of his second ODI hundred when he was run out while attempting a double run.
Carey supplemented Maxwell well, as the pair beat the previous sixth wicket stand in Australia-Pakistan ODIs of 90 between Dirk Wellham and Rod Marsh at Sydney in 1981.
Mohammad Hasnain (2-52), Wasim (2-56) and Yasir Shah (2-57) shared the wickets.
Australia, who have already won the five-match series 3-0, brought in fast bowlers Kane Richardson and Nathan Coulter-Nile in place of Pat Cummins and Jason Behrendorff.
Pakistan were forced to make two changes as Malik suffered rib injury and opener Imam-ul-Haq fever to withdraw from the game, handing opener Abid Ali and batsman Saad Ali ODI debuts.
The last match will also be played in Dubai on March 31.
Lineups
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Haris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Saad Ali, Imad Wasim (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hasnain, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari, Junaid Khan.
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa.
Comments (9)
Even with depleted resources Pakistan should avoid whitewash
Play with free spirit.....you got nothing to loose but to prepare for world cup.....
Another severe thumping by Australia is in process! (PCB should postpone 2019 world cup)
Imad wasim may not be best captain, but he is still better than Shoaib Malik. With Saad Ali in the team, I believe Pakistan batting line up has become stronger. Hope, even if Pakistan loses, this match would not going to be one-sided.
Mark my words, Pakistan is going to win this match comfortably due to the fact that this team is with out imam and shoaib. Saad and aabid Ali will shine today
Pakistani analysts and bowling coaches are pathetic in the sense that Maxwell's whole career is build against Pakistan and Zimbabwe. He averages 55 against us and 56 against Zimbabwe while all other countries have plans against him.
Why did they play this series..if intention is not to win.. temporary players know they won't be picked for world cup.no motivation for them as well..protect some of non performers. By giving so called rest .great players and contributing players hardly take rest..and if rest was needed rest them for psl..why for one days..world cup is 50 over
Imam ul Haq played three matches and he failed in first two.He has been given rest to avoid anything bad for his career after scoring odd 40 runs in 3rd one day and securing job for world cup.Abid Ali seem to be much better player but he may be out of sight soon.Please check thd record of Imam ul Haq and his reference.
@Sam, I sincerely hope so but the team for WC is already picked.