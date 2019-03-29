Maxwell misses hundred but Australia post 277-7 in fourth ODI

Glenn Maxwell missed a fighting hundred by two runs but still guided Australia to 277-7 in the fourth one-day international against an injury-hit Pakistan in Dubai on Friday.

The dashing middle-order batsman knocked three sixes and nine boundaries in his 98 off 82 balls to lift Australia — sent into bat by Pakistan — from 140-5 to an imposing total on a slow Dubai stadium pitch.

A new look Pakistan team — with Imad Wasim as skipper after Shoaib Malik was ruled out with a rib injury — had caught Australia napping at 101-4 when Maxwell walked in.

He repaired the innings with a 134-run partnership for the sixth with Alex Carey who finished with 67-ball 55 for his maiden fifty with three boundaries.

Maxell, bowled by fast bowler Usman Shinwari off a no-ball when on 76, was within a stroke of his second ODI hundred when he was run out while attempting a double run.

Carey supplemented Maxwell well, as the pair beat the previous sixth wicket stand in Australia-Pakistan ODIs of 90 between Dirk Wellham and Rod Marsh at Sydney in 1981.

Mohammad Hasnain (2-52), Wasim (2-56) and Yasir Shah (2-57) shared the wickets.

Australia, who have already won the five-match series 3-0, brought in fast bowlers Kane Richardson and Nathan Coulter-Nile in place of Pat Cummins and Jason Behrendorff.

Pakistan were forced to make two changes as Malik suffered rib injury and opener Imam-ul-Haq fever to withdraw from the game, handing opener Abid Ali and batsman Saad Ali ODI debuts.

The last match will also be played in Dubai on March 31.

Lineups

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Haris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Saad Ali, Imad Wasim (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hasnain, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari, Junaid Khan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa.