DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 29, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Imad leads Pakistan in 4th ODI against Australia, elects to field first

APMarch 29, 2019

Email

Australia have already clinched the five-match series 3-0. ─ AFP/File
Australia have already clinched the five-match series 3-0. ─ AFP/File

Pakistan won the toss against Australia and elected to field first in the fourth One-Day International on Friday.

With Australia having already clinched the five-match series 3-0, both teams changed their lineups.

Australia rested fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Jason Behrendorff and replaced them with Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson.

Pakistan stand-in captain Shoaib Malik was ruled out because of bruised ribs from the third ODI, and all-rounder Imad Wasim will lead Pakistan for the first time.

Opening batsman Abid Ali and middle-order batsman Saad Ali will make their ODI debuts, in place of Imamul Haq and Shoaib Malik.

Lineups

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Haris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Saad Ali, Imad Wasim (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hasnain, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari, Junaid Khan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Lohpurush
Mar 29, 2019 05:31pm

Even with depleted resources Pakistan should avoid whitewash

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Mar 29, 2019 05:35pm

Play with free spirit.....you got nothing to loose but to prepare for world cup.....

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 29, 2019

Anti-poverty initiative

There is little doubt that PM has shown a sincere desire to deliver to the poor. The problem is with the path forward.
March 29, 2019

PPP’s ‘safe’ journey

BILAWAL Bhutto-Zardari’s train march through parts of Sindh has generated quite a lot of interest all around. The...
March 29, 2019

Domestic violence

THE harrowing case of a woman in Lahore who was allegedly tortured by her husband and ignored by the police, as well...
March 28, 2019

Mending the system

FINALLY, after years of empty rhetoric, there are tangible measures being taken to fix Pakistan’s broken justice...
Karachi violence
Updated March 28, 2019

Karachi violence

FOR the past four decades or so, Karachi has experienced several waves of violence, with periods of uneasy calm.
March 28, 2019

Prisoner’s death

YESTERDAY’S paper carried an appalling report on the killing of an elderly Pakistani fisherman in an Indian ...