Imad leads Pakistan in 4th ODI against Australia, elects to field first

Pakistan won the toss against Australia and elected to field first in the fourth One-Day International on Friday.

With Australia having already clinched the five-match series 3-0, both teams changed their lineups.

Australia rested fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Jason Behrendorff and replaced them with Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson.

Pakistan stand-in captain Shoaib Malik was ruled out because of bruised ribs from the third ODI, and all-rounder Imad Wasim will lead Pakistan for the first time.

Opening batsman Abid Ali and middle-order batsman Saad Ali will make their ODI debuts, in place of Imamul Haq and Shoaib Malik.

Lineups

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Haris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Saad Ali, Imad Wasim (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hasnain, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari, Junaid Khan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa.