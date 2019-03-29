Australia claim 6-run win against Pakistan in fourth ODI despite Abid Ali's debut ton
Australia pulled off a sensational last-over, six-run win despite a debut hundred by Pakistan's Abid Ali and second career century by Mohammad Rizwan in the fourth one-day international in Dubai on Friday.
Needing 278 to win, Pakistan were brought close to their target by Ali's 112 and Rizwan's 104 but in the end the twin hundreds were in vain as they failed to score a required 17 off Marcus Stoinis's last over.
The win gives Australia a 4-0 lead with the last match also in Dubai on Sunday.
Glenn Maxwell missed a second career hundred by just two runs, Usman Khawaja scored 62 and Alex Carey 55 as Australia posted 277-7 in their 50 overs.
Ali and Rizwan had put Pakistan on course for victory with a 144-run third-wicket stand but once Ali departed off leg-spinner Adam Zampa in the 42nd over, the innings wilted under the pressure of 60 runs in the last 8.5 overs.
Umar Akmal and debutant Saad Ali fell for seven each to paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile who finished with 3-53 while Stoinis had Rizwan and Usman Shinwari (six) in the final over to seal the win.
Ali, only drafted into the side two hours before the start after Imam-ul-Haq went down with fever, grabbed his opportunity, completing his hundred off 111 balls.
He was lucky to survive a leg-before appeal on 98 off Zampa as the review went on umpire's call. He took two singles to reach the three-figures mark.
Ali is the 15th batsman to score a hundred on one-day international debut.
Salim Elahi (102 not out v Sri Lanka at Gujranwala in 1995) and Imam (100 v Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi 2017) were the other two Pakistani batsmen to score debut ODI tons.
Ali hit nine boundaries in his 111-ball knock while Rizwan had a six and nine boundaries off 102 balls.
Earlier, it was Maxwell who lifted Australia — sent into bat — from 140-5 to an imposing total. Maxwell hit three sixes and nine boundaries in his 98 off 82 balls.
A new look Pakistan team, with Imad Wasim as skipper after Shoaib Malik was ruled out with a rib injury, caught Australia napping at 101-4 when Maxwell walked in.
Dropped on 10 by keeper Rizwan off Yasir Shah, Maxwell repaired the innings with a 134-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Carey who finished with 67-ball 55 for his maiden fifty with three boundaries.
Maxwell, bowled by fast bowler Usman Shinwari off a no-ball when on 76, was within a sight of his second ODI hundred when he was run out while attempting a double run.
Carey supported Maxwell as the pair beat the previous sixth wicket stand in Australia-Pakistan ODIs of 90 between Dirk Wellham and Rod Marsh at Sydney in 1981.
Australia lost in-form opener Aaron Finch for 39, one short of completing 4,000 one-day runs while Usman Khawaja made a solid 78-ball 62 with six boundaries before he was trapped leg-before by Yasir who finished with 2-57.
Wasim, who had figures of 2-56, dismissed Shaun Marsh (five) and Peter Handscomb (seven) while Mohammad Hasnain got the prized wicket of Finch before dismissing Carey off the last ball, grabbing 2-52.
Lineups
Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Haris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Saad Ali, Imad Wasim (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hasnain, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari, Junaid Khan.
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa.
Comments (24)
Even with depleted resources Pakistan should avoid whitewash
Play with free spirit.....you got nothing to loose but to prepare for world cup.....
Another severe thumping by Australia is in process! (PCB should postpone 2019 world cup)
Imad wasim may not be best captain, but he is still better than Shoaib Malik. With Saad Ali in the team, I believe Pakistan batting line up has become stronger. Hope, even if Pakistan loses, this match would not going to be one-sided.
Mark my words, Pakistan is going to win this match comfortably due to the fact that this team is with out imam and shoaib. Saad and aabid Ali will shine today
Pakistani analysts and bowling coaches are pathetic in the sense that Maxwell's whole career is build against Pakistan and Zimbabwe. He averages 55 against us and 56 against Zimbabwe while all other countries have plans against him.
Why did they play this series..if intention is not to win.. temporary players know they won't be picked for world cup.no motivation for them as well..protect some of non performers. By giving so called rest .great players and contributing players hardly take rest..and if rest was needed rest them for psl..why for one days..world cup is 50 over
Imam ul Haq played three matches and he failed in first two.He has been given rest to avoid anything bad for his career after scoring odd 40 runs in 3rd one day and securing job for world cup.Abid Ali seem to be much better player but he may be out of sight soon.Please check thd record of Imam ul Haq and his reference.
@Sam, I sincerely hope so but the team for WC is already picked.
Abid Ali way too good than .... I would prefer him for the WC squad. Just imagine how much more talent is there which has not been given a chance to display itself.
I hope Abid Ali is included in the wc squad. The question is why such a delay to let Abid Ali play. I hope the team the IQ would be used for selection and no personal matters considered aynthing and everything should be done to select the best. Imams record as compared to Abid Ali is not very excellent. Abid Ali seems more responsible .
White wash on the way mostly or the best Pakistan S
Warning for Imam. Get a bigger parchi. Abdi Ali is coming after you
@Jamal 1, perfect analysis
Well done Umar Akmal..exceeded expectations
Ready for 0-4
@Shazad, yes absolutely
Everyone is trying to seal their position in the world cup team no one is keen to take the team to victory, there is a lot of difference in scoring some runs and winning the game
Pakistan will keep on loosing when the stadiums are empty. They need their fans to back them up. I watched the games on PTV and there were hardly any crowds, may be 10 per cent of seats were occupied.
Where is Warner and smith.enjoying IPL.
AUS won...4- 0
Pakistan can't avoid whitewash by us saying it here it's all depend on the players who are playing in the ground. Today's match was the perfect example of individual performances to cement place in team then to win the game for Pakistan. Which team try to do the experiments like this when world cup is right at the corner. On top of it in these days more focus on giving rest to the players rather than have them playing cricket. If can't make the right policy at least try to adopt from someone who has it and executing successfully.
Australia did not win, It is simply Green shirt missed to beat them. Only two more ball in last over would have help them to win.
So Congratulation to team for wonderful fighting spirit. does not matter they lost.
The result of this series tells us how benificial PSL is for Pakistan Cricket